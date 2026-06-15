STMicroelectronics launches AI-powered vibration sensor for industrial monitoring 

STMicroelectronics introduces an intelligent vibration sensor designed for industrial condition monitoring applications that require high accuracy, reliability, and energy efficiency.

Built using ST MEMS (Micro Electromechanical Systems) technology, the IIS3DWB10IS vibration sensor with intelligent sensor processing unit (ISPU 2.0) brings advanced digital signal processing and AI inference closer to the sensing element. The result is a compact, rugged device that measures vibrations and shocks up to 200g at frequencies of 10 kHz and above. Combining digital precision and ease of use with a wide temperature range, up to 125°C, to withstand harsh environments, the vibration sensor is engineered to help customers improve equipment uptime, reduce unplanned downtime, and support predictive maintenance strategies across industrial environments.

Vibration analysis is the dominant segment in condition monitoring, as many industries use rotating and oscillating machinery for cutting, shaping, moving, cooling, and other processes. The ability to prevent equipment stoppages through early detection of issues, such as predicting bearing failures in advance, helps companies across all sectors, including automotive and other manufacturing activities to optimise production flow.

“Our industrial MEMS vibration sensor delivers the dynamic range and bandwidth needed for high-end applications and extends the advantages of ST in-sensor digital processing. Integrating the ISPU 2.0, with its new hardware accelerators for fast signal processing and AI inference, sharpens equipment-wear recognition while reducing latency and power consumption,“ said Simone Ferri, APMS executive VP MEMS sub-group. “Industries can expect a new generation of condition monitoring sensors, the first compelling alternative to piezosensor, that is lightweight, easy to fit and design, ultra-accurate, and energy efficient enough for battery-powered operations.”

“The IIS3DWB10IS delivers unique properties for our target markets and environments. Its high dynamic range, wide bandwidth, and high-temperature capability, combined with ease of adoption and a cost-effective, simplified circuit design, allowed us to replace the incumbent piezosensor technology. Moreover, the integrated ISPU 2.0 processor positions complex signal processing and rapid AI inference close to the sensing element, enabling smarter system responses,” said Andrea Torcelli, Chief Technology Officer at Bonfiglioli S.P.A.

By enabling predictive and prioritised maintenance, remote condition monitoring allows companies to improve equipment uptime and operating efficiency while eliminating unexpected failures and enhancing safety. Fortune Business Insights states the global market for this technology will exceed $5 billion by 2032, growing at over 9% CAGR.