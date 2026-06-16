From pilots to profits: The next phase of Manufacturing 4.0

For years, Manufacturing 4.0 has been synonymous with experimentation. Manufacturers invested heavily in IoT sensors, connected machines, AI models, digital twins, and automation platforms, yet many initiatives struggled to move beyond pilot projects. Today, that narrative is changing.

The industry’s focus has shifted from technology deployment to business outcomes. The manufacturers generating measurable value are no longer those with the most sensors or the largest AI budgets, but those that have successfully integrated operational technology (OT) with enterprise IT systems, creating a foundation of reliable, contextualised, and actionable data.

According to Gartner’s 2025 IT/OT Alignment and Integration Survey, cybersecurity and operational resilience have become major drivers of digital transformation. While 87% of organisations cite cybersecurity risk reduction as a primary objective of IT/OT convergence, 42% reported experiencing a security incident that impacted operations in the previous year. These realities are accelerating investments in technologies that improve visibility, resilience, and decision-making across the factory floor.

The end of pilot purgatory

Manufacturing leaders increasingly recognise that technology alone does not create value. Predictive maintenance, AI-enabled quality inspection, and real-time analytics platforms are among the initiatives delivering measurable returns by improving uptime, quality, and operational efficiency.

“Business value today is driven by mature data, strong integration, and secure connectivity,” says Avinash Dev Nagumanthri, Director Analyst at Gartner. “AI can only create meaningful impact when organisations have the ability to extract, transform, contextualise, and integrate data effectively across their manufacturing environments.”

This explains why many ambitious projects remain stuck in pilot mode. Manufacturing environments are highly heterogeneous, with even similar plants operating different equipment, processes, and operational models. Without standardised data architectures and process alignment, scaling innovation becomes difficult.

AI moves beyond the hype cycle

Artificial intelligence is becoming a practical tool rather than an experimental capability. Manufacturers are deploying machine learning models to optimise production schedules, improve throughput, and enhance operational decision-making.

One of the fastest-growing use cases is AI-driven visual inspection. Since quality control is inherently visual, computer vision systems are helping manufacturers detect defects faster and more accurately than traditional inspection methods. When connected with Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) and enterprise platforms, these systems create a continuous feedback loop that improves both quality and productivity.

Generative AI is also finding a role, particularly in knowledge management, operator assistance, and decision support.

“Organisations are increasingly combining machine learning, digital twins, and GenAI-powered knowledge systems to improve decision quality and accelerate operational decision-making,” notes Nagumanthri.

Data is the new industrial currency

The industrial sector has spent years deploying sensors and collecting data. Yet many organisations continue to struggle with converting that information into meaningful business insights.

The challenge is not data collection but data contextualisation.

Manufacturers that succeed focus on extracting data from OT systems, building robust industrial data pipelines, and ensuring data consistency across operational and enterprise environments. Gartner identifies industrial data management as one of the most critical enablers of future manufacturing competitiveness.

“The differentiator is not how much data you collect, but how effectively you integrate and contextualise it,” says Nagumanthri. “Organisations that build reliable industrial data foundations are far better positioned to derive value from AI and advanced analytics.”

Digital twins begin delivering results

Digital twins have long been positioned as a transformative technology for manufacturing, but widespread adoption has been slower than expected.

While pilot programs are becoming increasingly common, scaling digital twins remains challenging due to integration complexity and the traditional divide between IT and OT teams.

Organisations that establish cross-functional IT/OT Centres of Excellence are proving more successful in scaling these initiatives.

The strongest returns are emerging in predictive maintenance, process optimisation, asset performance management, and Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) improvement.

Gartner also identifies digital twins, AI-enabled simulations, and optimisation platforms among the technologies expected to play a central role in the factory of the future.

Building resilient supply chains

Geopolitical uncertainty, trade disruptions, and fluctuating demand patterns have elevated resilience from an operational objective to a boardroom priority.

Leading manufacturers are increasingly deploying industrial data platforms and digital threads that connect information across production facilities, logistics operations, suppliers, and customers.

This interconnected visibility allows organisations to identify disruptions earlier, simulate response scenarios, and accelerate decision-making.

“Resilience ultimately depends on having the right information available at the right time,” explains Nagumanthri. “Manufacturers that can connect fragmented operational data are significantly better positioned to respond to disruption and maintain business continuity.”

Modernising legacy manufacturing environments

Legacy infrastructure remains one of the biggest obstacles to digital transformation.

However, modernisation strategies are evolving. Rather than replacing entire systems, manufacturers are increasingly adopting middleware platforms, open standards, interoperable architectures, and modern industrial data platforms that enable gradual transformation.

Gartner predicts that by 2028, more than 40% of CIOs will face capability gaps because they lack direct authority over OT environments despite growing responsibility for IT/OT convergence.

This is driving increased investment in governance models, industrial Centres of Excellence, and cross-functional operating structures.

Cybersecurity becomes a manufacturing priority

As factories become increasingly connected, cybersecurity has become inseparable from operational continuity.

The convergence of IT and OT expands the attack surface while introducing new operational risks. Manufacturers are responding with security frameworks specifically designed for industrial environments.

Cyber-Physical Systems Protection Platforms (CPS-PPs), network segmentation, secure data transfer architectures, and IEC 62443-aligned security controls are becoming essential components of modern manufacturing operations.

“Connectivity delivers tremendous business value, but manufacturers must ensure security is embedded into every layer of their operational environment,” says Nagumanthri. “The goal is to enable innovation while maintaining operational stability and resilience.”

The next frontier

Over the next three to five years, manufacturing competitiveness will increasingly be defined by an organisation’s ability to operationalise industrial intelligence at scale.

Gartner identifies industrial data management, digital twins, AI-driven diagnostics, hybrid edge-cloud architectures, private 5G networks, advanced robotics, worker augmentation technologies, and industrial AI agents as key technologies shaping the next generation of manufacturing.

The future factory will not be defined by automation alone. It will be characterised by integrated IT/OT architectures, intelligent decision systems, secure connectivity, and data-driven operations capable of adapting continuously to changing market conditions.

As manufacturers move beyond experimentation, the winners will be those that transform data into intelligence, intelligence into action, and action into measurable business outcomes.