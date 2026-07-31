Why enterprise-scale DPDP compliance requires more than manual data governance

By Himanshu Gautam, Founder & CEO, GoTrust

With the passing of India’s Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, corporate accountability has fundamentally shifted. For years, data governance was treated as basic IT hygiene managed through periodic audits and static spreadsheets.

While manual approaches might still work for small businesses, relying on them at an enterprise scale processing millions of customer interactions daily across complex hybrid cloud architectures is a profound operational risk.

The spreadsheet illusion

Many enterprises begin their compliance journey by attempting to manually map their data through departmental questionnaires. The problem? That resulting spreadsheet is obsolete the moment it is saved.

In a modern enterprise, data is constantly in motion. Marketing launches campaigns, support adopts new analytics tools, and engineering spins up databases daily. Manual governance assumes data is static. Relying on point-in-time manual audits creates a false sense of security that quickly unravels under regulatory scrutiny.

Where manual processes break down

The DPDP Act introduces strict obligations that are nearly impossible to fulfill at scale without automation:

– Dynamic consent management: Under the DPDP Act, consent is a dynamic lifecycle, not a one-time checkbox. Users can withdraw consent at any time. Without automated orchestration syncing across all platforms instantly, locating a specific user’s data to halt processing is like finding a needle in a digital haystack.



– Discovering “shadow data”: Manual governance only maps what IT knows about, completely missing “shadow IT” unapproved SaaS tools or temporary databases employees use daily. Automated discovery is essential to continuously scan networks and uncover hidden personal data.



– Fulfilling user rights at scale: The law grants users the right to access, correct, and erase their data. Manually verifying users, locating their data across decentralised systems, redacting third-party info, and delivering reports within legal timeframes is logistically impossible when dealing with thousands of concurrent requests.



– Data minimisation: DPDP mandates deleting personal data once its stated purpose is fulfilled. Manual governance relies on human memory, leading to indefinite data hoarding. Automated lifecycle management is required to trigger deletion protocols the moment legal retention expires.



The path forward: Privacy by design

To truly comply with the DPDP Act, enterprises must transition from reactive compliance to continuous governance. This means embedding “Privacy by Design” into the technological architecture itself.

Enterprises need systems designed to:

– Continuously discover and classify personal data across all environments.



– Map data flows in real-time to understand internal and external data movement.



– Automate subject rights requests (SRRs) from intake to fulfilment.



– Link granular consent directly to specific data attributes.

We must stop viewing the DPDP Act merely as a legal hurdle and recognise it as a forcing function for better data architecture. Abandoning manual governance for automated privacy management does more than avoid penalties. It eliminates redundant data, reduces cloud costs, mitigates cyber risks, and builds unshakeable customer trust.

Data privacy is no longer a human-scale problem; it is a data-scale problem demanding a technology-driven solution.