GoKwik and PayU have partnered to introduce what the companies describe as India’s first multi-brand direct-to-consumer (D2C) commerce experience integrated with ChatGPT, enabling consumers to discover, compare and purchase products from multiple brands within a single AI-powered conversation.

The platform is initially available with brands including Hyphen, Beardo and Kilrr, with GoKwik planning to extend the capability across hundreds of brands in its merchant ecosystem.

The initiative marks a significant step towards agentic commerce, where artificial intelligence not only assists with product discovery but also facilitates end-to-end transactions within a conversational interface.

AI-powered shopping without leaving the chat

The new commerce experience allows consumers to search for products using natural language prompts, compare recommendations, add items to a cart, complete checkout and make payments—all without switching between multiple websites or applications.

The companies say the platform is designed to address one of the biggest challenges facing India’s rapidly growing D2C ecosystem: fragmented product discovery. While thousands of homegrown brands have established independent online storefronts, reaching new customers remains a challenge compared to marketplace-led commerce.

By integrating these brands into ChatGPT, GoKwik aims to make AI-powered conversations a discovery channel for fashion, beauty, food, and wellness brands.

Building an AI-native commerce layer

According to Chirag Taneja, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, GoKwik, the evolution of digital commerce is moving from traditional web-based experiences to conversational interfaces powered by AI.

He said GoKwik is extending the same intelligent checkout infrastructure that powers merchants’ websites into ChatGPT, enabling brands to reach customers at the point where purchase decisions increasingly begin—through AI-assisted conversations.

Payments embedded into conversational commerce

The transaction layer for the platform is powered by PayU, allowing users to complete purchases using UPI, credit and debit cards, net banking and digital wallets without leaving the chat interface.

Vineet Sethi, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer, PayU, said the next phase of digital commerce will be driven by conversational experiences where payments become an integral part of AI interactions rather than a separate process.

He noted that integrating PayU’s payment infrastructure with GoKwik’s commerce platform enables consumers to move seamlessly from product discovery to transaction within a single interface while providing D2C brands with access to AI-native commerce.

Designed for the next generation of agentic commerce

The companies said the platform has been built to support future AI-driven payment capabilities expected to emerge in India.

The architecture is designed to integrate with upcoming agentic payment frameworks, including NPCI’s proposed UPI Circle and RuPay Agentic Payment capabilities, alongside agentic payment initiatives being developed by Visa and Mastercard.

These capabilities are expected to enable AI agents to complete transactions on behalf of consumers while maintaining security and user authorization.

No-code adoption for D2C brands

GoKwik said merchants already using its platform can become discoverable on ChatGPT without requiring additional engineering effort, new integrations or separate listing fees.

Brands retain ownership of their product catalogues, customer relationships and conversion data while gaining access to AI-powered discovery and commerce.

The company plans a phased rollout across additional consumer categories and intends to expand the conversational shopping experience beyond ChatGPT to other AI platforms as adoption of AI-native commerce accelerates.