Purplle taps New Relic to deliver exceptional digital CX to millions of monthly active users

New Relic announced that Purplle has chosen the company as its observability partner. Purplle is leveraging New Relic Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) capabilities to enhance customer experience and improve developer productivity. The company expects that the monitoring of business critical KPIs will lead to a reduction in incident resolution time by between 60% and 70%, directly connecting system performance to consumer outcomes.

Prior to New Relic, Purplle’s engineering team relied on downstream signals from business and product stakeholders to identify platform issues. With New Relic, unified dashboards provide developers and product managers with clear visibility, eliminating escalations that previously delayed incident response.

In a competitive retail market where an hour-long outage can cost businesses millions of dollars in lost revenue, and divert precious engineering resources from core development work to firefighting, reactive measures are no longer sustainable. New Relic has already enabled Purplle to identify and resolve issues in five minutes, ensuring that errors are contained before they impact consumers.

“By solving issues in just minutes with the New Relic platform, our teams have shifted their focus from troubleshooting to enhancing the customer journey. This reliability is enabling us to create more conversions, proving that a seamless digital experience is the ultimate driver of customer satisfaction,” says Purplle Vice President of Engineering and Security, Vivek Parihar.



“Purplle’s reputation as India’s most trusted online destination for beauty and personal care products is one that can only be preserved through providing the best digital experiences,” said New Relic Senior Vice President and General Manager for APJ, Rob Newell. “We take immense pride in supporting Purplle to deliver customer excellence while enabling the company to rapidly scale its business.”

Implementation benefits:



– Improved developer productivity: By standardising observability practices and using observability as code and DevOps Research and Assessment (DORA) metrics, Purplle is shifting its teams from reactive to proactive, improving developer productivity and enhancing the end-user experience. The company anticipates this will reduce manual firefighting by 20%, allowing engineers to focus on accelerating application modernisation while increasing software release velocity

– Peak period resilience and increased visibility: By using New Relic APM, infrastructure, and synthetics monitoring, Purplle can better prepare for high-traffic shopping events including Valentine’s Day, Navratri, and Diwali. The engineering team also utilises Real-User Monitoring (RUM) to analyse the bottom of the sales funnel and optimise the customer journey to drive greater conversions. Through these comprehensive insights, Purplle is working towards improving overall application performance by 10%, ensuring a seamless experience for its millions of monthly active users.

– Reducing incident resolution time: By migrating its entire observability stack to New Relic, Purplle is eliminating the fragmented visibility that once forced its engineering teams to rely on downstream signals from stakeholders to identify platform issues.

New Relic’s consumption-based pricing model has also addressed a longstanding pain point for Purplle. The company now operates with complete visibility into its observability spend, enabling each business vertical to monitor its own consumption, make informed throttling decisions, and contribute to organisation-wide cost efficiency.

Looking forward, Purplle has also expressed interest in New Relic AI and is actively exploring these capabilities, with autonomous remediation workflows running in staging. These systems empower businesses to identify and resolve issues in real-time, and secure deep insights from extensive volumes of telemetry data.