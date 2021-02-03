Bandhan Bank appoints Arvind Singla as Head – Operations & Technology

Read Article

Bandhan Bank has appointed Arvind Singla as Executive President and Head – Operations & Technology. The Bank has been strengthening its leadership team over the past year and Arvind is the latest addition to the executive suite. He joins Bandhan Bank from Citibank, where he was Director & Head – Consumer Operations.

Bandhan Bank has recently envisaged a five-year vision for itself where, IT transformation is a key strategic priority. Arvind, with his experience of leading customer operations, and transformation for a large bank, would be a key contributor in this journey.

Arvind has a rich experience of 26 years spanning multiple strategic roles across financial institutions. He has extensive experience in transformation, banking operations, technology and customer service. Arvind spent 19 years with the Citigroup, working in Citibank and in Orbitech, its technology subsidiary. Outside Citigroup, he also worked with Scope International, subsidiary of Standard Chartered Bank. At Bandhan Bank, he will be based out of the Bank’s headquarters in Kolkata and will report to Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Arvind holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management, from Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore and a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electrical & Electronics, from Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani.

On the appointment, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Managing Director and CEO, Bandhan Bank, said, “I am pleased to welcome Arvind to the Bandhan Bank family. We have been adding established industry leaders to our core management team to prepare for the next phase of growth. Arvind’s extensive experience of having worked with one of the finest in the industry will give us an edge with respect to our own transformation agenda. I wish Arvind a successful and long stint at Bandhan Bank.”

