Barco launches the ClickShare Bar, the first premium all-in-one video bar for engaging and effortless wireless conferencing

Barco, a global leader in meeting room technology, has launched the ClickShare Bar, an innovative video bar that enables wireless conferencing in small to medium-sized meeting rooms. This video bar boosts the renowned ClickShare experience, with high-quality audio and video capabilities smartly integrated into one powerful device. The ClickShare Bar brings ease of installation, a reduced total cost of ownership and unparalleled flexibility.

“The world of work has drastically changed in the last 5 years, inducing companies to transform their workplace,” said Stijn Henderickx, EVP Meeting Experience at Barco. “To meet the requirements for hybrid work of their workforce, organizations are re-envisioning their business culture, physical workspace and technology investments. In that context, solutions to video-enable meeting rooms in a quick, efficient and flexible way are a must for companies and their IT managers.”

With the introduction of the ClickShare Bar, Barco offers a future-proof solution to modernize offices with video-first meeting spaces that fully cater to the needs of hybrid working. The all-in-one device augments the ClickShare experience with advanced stereo audio and video capabilities. Audio functionalities like noise suppression and acoustic echo cancellation ensure only the essential audio input is captured, while video capabilities like speaker framing, group framing and composition view guarantee all participants are shown in the optimal way. These functionalities help bring meeting equity, which is a crucial element in successful hybrid collaboration.

With only one device needed to equip an entire meeting room alongside a display, the deployment is significantly simplified, and the installation cost is reduced. The all-in-one device minimizes the points of failure, since all collaboration, audio and video functionalities are consolidated into a single device. With free 5-year SmartCare coverage, regular firmware updates and the guaranteed interoperability of the product, the ClickShare Bar is one of the smartest and most secure investments for the future.

The ClickShare Bar is available in two models. The ClickShare Bar Core brings all essential collaboration functionalities, combined with high-quality audio and video. The ClickShare Bar Pro adds extra functionalities like advanced AI speaker framing, interactivity features (touchback, annotation and blackboarding), as well as a wired roomdock for 4K content sharing and alternative connectivity. It also supports dual screen configurations, allowing people and content to be shown side by side on two displays.

Barco has been the frontrunner on the path towards an eco-friendly product line. The ClickShare Bar is the first carbon-neutral* video bar for wireless conferencing on the market, developed with ecological product design choices, higher energy efficiency and responsible material use. Throughout the product lifecycle, CO2 emissions have been reduced significantly. The remaining amount of CO2 is offset to guarantee real climate action.

“Our relentless pursuit of sustainability and meeting the growing needs in the hybrid workplace has resulted in the launch of the innovative ClickShare Bar,” concluded Stijn Henderickx, EVP Meeting Experience at Barco. “With the addition of the wireless conferencing video bars to our ClickShare portfolio, we solidify our position as an innovator and visionary market leader in hybrid collaboration.”