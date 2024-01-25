Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  EY and ServiceNow expand strategic alliance to provide solutions for generative AI compliance, governance and risk management

EY and ServiceNow expand strategic alliance to provide solutions for generative AI compliance, governance and risk management

News
By Express Computer
0 9

The EY organisation and ServiceNow have announced an expansion of their strategic alliance to provide solutions for generative AI (GenAI) compliance, governance and risk management. The EY organisation will also use ServiceNow’s Now Assist GenAI capabilities to bring enhanced experiences to EY professionals and clients. These new AI solutions seek to amplify EY capabilities on ServiceNow’s risk management solutions.

“One topic dominates the c-suite agenda in 2024 – the transformative potential offered by AI,” said Carmine Dr Sibio, EY Global Chairman and CEO. “The challenge many clients face is putting appropriate governance in place when adopting the technology. Together, the EY organization and ServiceNow will help organizations confidently turn AI risk management and regulatory compliance concerns into opportunities to drive business value. We are excited to broaden our collaboration with ServiceNow and continue growing our alliance relationship by collaborating on this game changing technology.”

“GenAI has inspired the imagination,” said Bill McDermott, chairman and chief executive officer at ServiceNow. “EY is shoulder-to-shoulder with ServiceNow to take costs out, put productivity in, and accelerate growth for our customers. Our partnership will enable the adoption of Gen AI on the ServiceNow platform at unprecedented speed.”

The newly developed offerings are expected to improve the management and governance of AI, driving proper compliance with regulatory requirements, and promote ethical, transparent, and accountable business practices. This includes the EY AI Governance and Compliance solution, providing businesses with a suite of essential capabilities including AI discovery and inventory management, policy management and implementation, risk tiering, and automated monitoring. The new offerings are expected to be available in the first quarter of 2024.

The EY organisation will also use ServiceNow generative AI capabilities across IT and HR business functions. This includes deployments of IT Service Management (ITSM) PRO+, HR Service Delivery (HRSD) PRO+, and Now Assist generative AI tools, helping enable enhanced employee experiences across more than 400,000 EY professionals.

ServiceNow and the EY organisation have a longstanding collaboration history providing offerings in areas such as risk, global business services, supply chain and manufacturing management, and technology innovation. The expanded alliance builds on ServiceNow and the EY organisation’s announcement in December 2021 to transform finance and tax service. EY and ServiceNow teams also plan to increase focus on additional offerings into 2024 for specific industries including Financial Services, Manufacturing and Life Sciences.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image