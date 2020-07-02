‘Big Demo Day’ By KSUM Brings Business To Startups

Read Article

More than 30 startups are poised to ink deals with industry and corporates as they showcased their market-ready innovative products at the five-day ‘Big Demo Day’ programme, which drew to a close here with a message that technology and digitalisation are indispensable in the post-COVID-19 scenario.

The potential business tie-ups will be facilitated through Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM)’s Cross Sell digital business platform, a virtual marketplace for startups to showcase their products to industry, which was launched at the event that concluded on June 30.

The platform, www.business.startupmission.in, facilitates enrolling of both startups and industry. Startups can display the brochure of their products on the platform, and if the products are in tune with the requirement of the industry, the industrialists can interact with them in a win-win situation for all the stakeholders.

In the post-corona times, such a platform will have enormous significance as businesses and industry will be critically dependent on technology and digitalisation.

Besides, the industry can post their requirements on the Cross Sell business platform while startups will come forward with suitable solutions. The platform also offers an opportunity for investors and stakeholders to interact and forge partnerships with startups to scale up their businesses.

The ‘Big Demo Day’, an event for startups organised by KSUM in every two months, offers a platform for the industry to tap into innovative and affordable products and services from the startup ecosystem, thus creating a more congenial ecosystem for them to carry out their businesses.

More than 100 startups participated in the event, which had 2,000-plus visitors. Besides, 300-plus live interactions were held. The next edition of ‘Big Demo Day’ will be held from August 24 to 28.

The programme was held in association with state industry bodies and had the backing of IT entrepreneurs’ organisation G-Tech and various Indian corporate firms. It aims at introducing pioneering ideas and technological prowess of startups to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and corporates, and help them leverage the technology to give a cutting edge to their businesses.

The event also witnessed one-on-one interactions of industries, corporates, associations, investors, freelancers, consultants and international agencies with startups.

KSUM is one of the largest startup facilitators in the country.





