Bizongo’s Artwork flow records more than 100% Q-o-Q customer growth in FY22

B2B trade enablement platform, Bizongo has reported more than a 100 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in total customers on its cloud-based packaging and labeling artwork management solution, Artwork flow in FY22.

As packaging artwork becomes an integral part of the product manufacturing process, Artwork Flow’s remarkable growth comes on the back of its offering that eases the laborious product labeling challenges for brands across the UK, EU, North America, and APAC.

The platform also noted a growth in demand from industries, such as beauty and cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage that have been facing a rapidly changing packaging and labeling regulatory landscape. Keeping up with the guidelines issued by federal agencies, such as the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) can be tedious and challenging to comprehend. Artwork Flow’s automated compliance service has helped brands eliminate cases of mislabeling of products that can cause them the risk of recalls and in some cases, expensive lawsuits.

The global labels market is estimated to reach a value of nearly US$ 60-billion by 2026. Currently, the space is reliant on legacy tools and lacks cohesion with multiple channels of communication in play, which often slows down the artwork management and creation process.

Further, with the rise of e-commerce and customized products, manufacturers need modern artwork management platforms to create attractive, error-free labels that stand out on shelves and align with the regulatory guidelines.

Arjita Kulshreshtha, Associate Director – Artwork Flow, Bizongo said, “Brands have always had to manage the requirements of labeling and artwork but the globalized economy and evolving consumer demands, among other forces, have made this more daunting. As Bizongo reaches this momentous milestone, I am proud of our team’s dedication to customer success and breakneck innovation. We are focused on streamlining the packaging artwork requirements of our customers and saving their time and money while providing visibility to every stakeholder through the process.”