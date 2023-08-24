Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Blue Blocks School collaborates with IIT Hyderabad to launch innovative space lab

Blue Blocks School collaborates with IIT Hyderabad to launch innovative space lab

News
By Express Computer
0 2

Blue Blocks School, in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad’s design team, inaugurated its state-of-the-art space lab. The event, hosted by Blue Blocks’ adolescents, featured a live simulation of the Chandrayaan 3 landing. As India celebrated the Vikram lander’s success, Blue Blocks’ children landed their prototype of the Vikram lander and operated the Pragyan rover in the space lab. The rover, controlled by the children, served as the special chief guest, inaugurating the space lab by cutting the ribbon.

Pavan Goyal, Founder of Blue Blocks, reflected on the impact: “This space lab is a symbol of what education can achieve with vision, collaboration, and ethical principles. Our partnership with IIT Hyderabad in designing the lab and our students’ hands-on involvement have turned a dream into reality. We’re inspiring a lifelong passion for exploration, responsibility, and innovation.”

Members of the IIT Hyderabad design team, who designed the space lab, were present during the inauguration, witnessing their innovative design come to life.

Munira Hussain, Co-Founder of Blue Blocks, expressed her gratitude: “A landing for India became a launchpad for Blue Blocks. As Chandrayaan-3 got its foothold on the moon, our children embarked on their space journey with this Lab.”

The inauguration marks a milestone for Blue Blocks, as the children created history by building and operating the prototypes. The event showcased their leadership, teamwork, and technical skills, fostering creativity, collaboration, and hands-on learning.

Ronak Samantray, Co-Founder & CEO of TakeMe2Space, and Advisor to Blue Blocks, highlighted the collaboration: “TakeMe2Space is delighted to collaborate with Blue Blocks to enable students to launch their own CubeSat into lower earth orbit. A practical experience exposes students to varied fields, requiring teamwork and collaboration.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
DATACENTER HUB
Know More
close-image