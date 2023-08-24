Every Company To have A No-Code Wing By 2024

By Gautam Nimmagadda, Founder & CEO, Quixy

The world of technology and software development is rapidly evolving, and with it, the way businesses operate. As we move towards a more digital-driven economy, companies are faced with the need to keep check on the latest advancements in technology and software. One such advancement set to revolutionize the industry is the concept of “no code.”

No-code refers to developing software applications without the need for traditional coding. Instead, it allows individuals with little or no programming experience to build software applications using drag-and-drop interfaces, templates, and other visual aids. This approach to software development has become increasingly popular over the past few years, and it is set to become even more widespread in the years to come.

The demand for no-code software development has been driven by the need for companies to create software applications quickly and efficiently. With the traditional coding approach, software development can be a slow and complex process, requiring significant investment in time and resources. On the other hand, no-code software development offers a more streamlined and efficient approach, enabling companies to build software applications in a fraction of the time and with a smaller team.

The rise of no-code software development has been a game-changer in the software development industry, allowing individuals with little or no programming experience to quickly build software applications. Over the past few years, the no-code movement has gained significant traction, and it is expected to continue growing in the coming years.

The Promising Future of No-Code

According to a recent research report by Forrester, the global no-code development platform market is expected to reach $13.8 billion by 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 30% from 2019 to 2024. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for no-code platforms from businesses of all sizes and the need for faster and more efficient software development processes.

Another research report by Gartner predicts that by 2025, low-code and no-code platforms will be used to develop at least 65% of all business applications. This is a noticeable increase from the current state, where low-code and no-code platforms are used to create only 10% of business applications. This shift towards no-code software development is driven by the need for businesses to be more agile and flexible and to respond to changing market demands quickly and efficiently.

No-code software development is also expected to significantly impact the job market in the next five years. According to a report by Upwork, the demand for no-code development skills is expected to increase considerably in the next five years as businesses look to take advantage of no-code software development. This will result in a higher demand for no-code development skills and an increased demand for professionals with expertise in this area.

Is the No-Code wing a possibility?

Establishing a no-code wing within a company is a logical step for many businesses, given its many benefits. Companies that embrace the no-code approach to software development will be better equipped to stay ahead of the curve and take advantage of its many benefits, including increased agility and flexibility, faster development times, and reduced costs.

A no-code wing refers to a department within a company dedicated to developing software applications using no-code platforms. No-code platforms allow individuals with little or no programming experience to build software applications without the need for traditional coding. Instead, it provides for the development of software applications using drag-and-drop interfaces, templates, and other visual aids.

The prediction that every company will have a dedicated no-code department in the future is based on the growing trend toward no-code software development and the increasing demand for no-code platforms from businesses of all sizes. No-code platforms are software tools that allow individuals to build and deploy software applications without writing any code, making software development more accessible and efficient.

As more businesses adopt no-code platforms and see the benefits of this approach to software development, the establishment of dedicated no-code departments may become more common. This trend is driven by the need for businesses to build software applications quickly and efficiently and the desire to stay ahead of the curve in an increasingly competitive business environment.

However, it is essential to note that this prediction is just that – a projection. There is no guarantee that every company will have a dedicated no-code department in the future. Many factors could impact the growth of no-code software development and the establishment of dedicated no-code departments within companies. Nevertheless, the trend toward no-code software development is likely to continue, and many companies may establish dedicated no-code departments in the coming years.

The Possible Advantages of the No-Code wing

The establishment of a no-code wing within a company will have numerous benefits. Firstly, it allows businesses to be more agile and flexible, enabling them to quickly and easily change software applications without significant investment in time or resources. Secondly, it allows companies to take advantage of the many benefits of no-code software development, including faster development times and reduced costs.

Secondly, the no-code wing will allow companies to respond to changing market demands quickly and efficiently. In a fast-paced business environment, it is crucial to adapt to changes rapidly, and no-code software development enables companies to do just that.

However, it is essential to note that no-code software development is not a replacement for traditional coding. While it may be easier and more efficient for specific tasks, standard coding will still be necessary for more complex software applications. Nevertheless, the rise of no-code software development is set to significantly impact the software development industry, and establishing a no-code wing within a company is a step in the right direction.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the future of no-code software development is bright, and it is set to significantly impact the software development industry in the next five years. With the global no-code development platform market expected to reach $13.8 billion by 2024 and with low-code and no-code platforms expected to be used to develop at least 65% of all business applications by 2025, it is clear that no-code software development is set to become a major player in the software development industry. Companies that embrace no-code software development will be better equipped to stay ahead of the curve and take advantage of its many benefits.