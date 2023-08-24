Coforge launches Gen AI Platform, Coforge Quasar

Coforge Limited has launched Coforge Quasar, a Gen AI Platform designed to build Enterprise AI capabilities. Coforge Quasar comes pre-loaded with a comprehensive set of 100+ APIs, readily available for integration. Featuring a modular and scalable architecture, Quasar boasts an array of 100+ pre-built cognitive and generative use cases, facilitating the creation of out-of-the-box solutions. The platform operates on a fully governed framework, incorporating Process Governance, API Governance, and Model Governance (MLOps) within its foundation. Enterprises can choose a cloud-based setup or an on-premise set-up with enhanced security and controls.

Sudhir Singh, CEO & Executive Director, Coforge said, “AI with its cognitive and generative capabilities, possesses the remarkable ability to revolutionize every facet of an organization – customer service, operations, research, sales & marketing, finance, human resources. With Quasar, we seek to set up our clients to harness the transformative power of AI at scale, at speed, and without any limits.”

He added, “Our approach is to empower our clients to tap the power of AI for transforming their businesses. We are leveraging our partnerships with leading U.S. universities working together on AI research and training to bring them the best of what AI has to offer. We are co-innovating, developing, and monetizing solutions with our customers. We are focusing on relationships with hyperscalers and low code no-code platforms such as Salesforce, Pega, and ServiceNow. We are ramping up our training and certification programs.”

Coforge Quasar-based solutions and accelerators are also available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

Coforge Quasar offers 6 accelerators – Quasar Document AI, Quasar Speech AI, Quasar Predict AI, Quasar Vision AI, Quasar Graph AI and Quasar Conversational AI.

John Speight, EVP & Customer Success Officer, Coforge said, “Over a hundred Gen AI-based solutions have already been deployed across 40+ customers. Quasar eBOL solution improves asset utilization and cost reduction through digitalizing, streamlining, and automating load planning and billing for freight handling. Coforge Graph AI has enabled a leading airline to capture analytics, highlight inefficiencies, and introduce changes to reduce the gate turnaround times for their airplanes. For a U.S. healthcare provider, Coforge has used LLM (large language model) for triaging incoming patient requests with findings and their electronic health records. Coforge has developed a solution for insurers to enable quick and accurate home inspections using Vision AI.