Check Point Software reports over 22% Eps Growth in the second quarter

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023:

Total Revenues: $589 million, a 3 percent increase year over year

Product and License Revenues: $117 million, a 12 percent decrease year over year

Security Subscription Revenues: $239 million, a 14 percent increase year over year

Deferred Revenues: $1,774 million, a 7 percent increase year over year

GAAP Operating Income: $221 million, representing 38 percent of revenues

Non-GAAP Operating Income: $263 million, representing 45 percent of revenues

GAAP EPS: $1.70, a 25 percent increase year over year

Non-GAAP EPS: $2.00, a 22 percent increase year over year

“The second quarter delivered robust profitability with over 22 percent growth in EPS. Our platform security strategy realized continued success, as Infinity revenues surpassed 10 percent of total revenues for the quarter,” said Gil Shwed, Founder and CEO of Check Point Software. “This was further emphasized by a 14 percent increase in security subscription revenues that encompasses our advanced security solutions such as ThreatCloud AI, CloudGuard, and Harmony E-mail. This mitigated some of the impact from customers delaying network security refresh projects. As we move forward, our priority remains driving revenue growth by delivering a prevention-first approach, with a focus on collaborative cyber security where multiple products work in concert to protect against the most sophisticated threats.”

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2023:

