Photoshop releases new Generative Expand workflow and global language support for Firefly-powered features  

Recently Photoshop announced the integration of Firefly into the Photoshop (beta) app with Generative Fill, unlocking new creative potential for Photoshop customers, enabling users to add, expand, or remove content from images non-destructively, using simple text prompts. Since then, over 900 million images have been generated, and we’ve seen users delighted by a world beyond the lens where dimensions can be expanded magically, pixels can be transformed, and edits can be made faster and more intuitively than ever.

Today, we’re excited to announce that Firefly-powered features in Photoshop (beta) will now support text prompts in 100+ languages — enabling users around the world to bring their creative vision to life with text prompts in the language they prefer.

We are also evolving Photoshop’s Generative AI capabilities with Generative Expand, a new frictionless workflow dedicated to expanding images beyond their original bounds. Powered by the same Firefly-based technology as Generative Fill, Generative Expand enables users to seamlessly expand and resize any image by clicking and dragging the Crop tool, expanding the canvas. After clicking “Generate” the new white space is filled with AI generated content that naturally blends with the existing image. This streamlined workflow enables users to create and ideate in Photoshop with Generative AI more quickly and intuitively than before.

Generative Expand in action

As mentioned, Generative Expand allows users to seamlessly expand images using the Crop tool. Suppose your subject is cut off, your image is not in the aspect ratio you want, or an object in focus is misaligned with other parts of the image — you can use Generative Expand to expand your canvas and get your image to look like anything you can imagine.

There are more exciting generative AI developments coming this fall, so keep an eye out for Photoshop feature announcements that will help to further enhance your creative potential!