CIO Klub Launches it’s 10th Chapter in Ahmedabad

CIO Klub is India’s largest association of Chief Information Officers and IT Heads. CIO Klub has launched it’s 10th chapter in Ahmedabad on June 7, 2020

Speaking on the occasion, Umesh Mehta – President of the Governing Body of CIO Klub exclaims to be excited to enter into the double digits on the launch of the 10th chapter. Gujarat / Ahmedabad area has become an important business hub and is continuing to evolve. There was a need to connect the CIO community in the western belt, Ahmedabad being the hub and the evolving neighbour cities like Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot and Sanand.

Founded in 2008, today CIO Klub is the largest non-profit association of Chief Information Officers in India. CIO Klub is an association of the CIOs, by the CIOs and for the CIOs. Our mission is to share and enhance Knowledge on technological advancement and explore better business solutions for the IT community across the globe.

Our vision is to strive to expand nation-wide professional network, leverage collective wisdom, collaborate with leaders across the globe, generate and share innovative ideas, and inspire our peers.

Following management committee members will take forward the activities for CIO Klub Ahmedabad chapter:

1. Sanjay Kotha – President & Group CIO Adani Group – *President*

2. Saloni Vijay – Regional IT Head Vodafone – *Vice President*

3. Sanjay Molarwar- CIO Zydus Cadila – *Secretary*

4. Anish Sharma – Head IT Elnfochips – *Treasurer*

Other MC members

5. Biren Parikh – CIO CERA Sanitaryware

6. Dhaval Mankad – CIO Havemor Ice Cream

7. Nitin Parmar – CIO Arvind Ltd.

8. Paresh Goswami – IT head Suzuki ( Sanand Plant)

9. Rahil Patel – CIO Kalupur Cooperative Bank

10. Shivam Mittal – CIO INTAAS Pharma

