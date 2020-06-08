Mitron App Brought Back On Play Store By Google

Read Article

Google recently earned a lot of praise on the internet on its Remove China Apps move on Play Store, however, the Mitron app is now back on Play Store. The Mitron has earned repute as a so-called version of the Chinese video making app Tiktok, which was removed on June 2. The reason being that it violated certain norms and guidelines of Google.

According to Google’s guidelines, those apps that are not unique enough in their nature or those apps that provide the same experience like that of other apps are not allowed on Play Store. Sources say that the Mitron app was a copy of Tiktok, and this was one of the major reasons why it was removed from Play Store.

While reinstalling the app, Google said, “A number of recent app removals received particular attention in India and we wanted to clarify our actions. Earlier this week, we removed a video app for a number of technical policy violations. We have an established process of working with developers to help them fix issues and resubmit their apps. We’ve given this developer some guidance and once they’ve addressed the issue the app can go back up on Play.”

Now, it seems that Mitron developers have adhered to Google’s guidelines and implemented the changes. For instance, the app has tweaked the design and also updated the Privacy Policy page.

Their description on Play store reads, “Mitron is a free Short Video and Social Platform based out of Bengaluru, India. It is designed for people to showcase their innovative videos in line with our theme of light humor. Mitron provides an easy and seamless interface for users to create, edit, and share their videos, and at the same time browse through a library of top videos across the globe. Our mission at Mitron is to create a platform where people can come and entertain themself with small videos posted by people across the globe and at the same time create a social incentive for people to share and create their own videos.”

The app had gained popularity while it was launched due to people going anti China. What’s interesting here to note is that the app isn’t Indian enough. This was bought by IIT Roorkee’s Shivank Agarwal from Pakistani coding company Qboxus. In an interview with The Indian Express, the source code provider of the app said that the app was filled with flaws, including its Privacy policies.

