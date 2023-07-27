Express Computer

CitiusTech appoints Steve Van Kuiken, Senior Partner Emeritus, McKinsey & Company to its Board of Directors

CitiusTech Healthcare Technology Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of healthcare technology services and solutions announced the appointment of Steve Van Kuiken to the company’s esteemed Board of Directors effective July 27th, 2023.

Steve is a Senior Partner Emeritus, McKinsey & Company and brings significant experience in healthcare technology and digital transformation to CitiusTech. A seasoned leader, Steve founded McKinsey Technology, the company’s digital and technology transformation practice, in 2017 and was the global leader for the practice until his retirement. Before that he led the Digital Practice for McKinsey, North America and also founded and led McKinsey’s Healthcare IT practice between 2003 and 2013. Throughout his career at McKinsey, Steve has served healthcare companies on strategy and performance improvement agendas and has spearheaded numerous large scale digital & technology transformations across sectors. He has done significant work in technology-related research and knowledge development, which leading industry publications have cited. Prior to McKinsey, Steve was a divisional CIO at Baxter Healthcare.

Welcoming Steve to the board of directors,Dr. William Winkenwerder Jr., Chairman, CitiusTech, said, “Steve’s vast experience in healthcare technology and strong track record of success in the healthcare industry will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate. He is a highly respected leader, and we are confident that we will solve the industry’s greatest challenges together. We are happy to have Steve join the board of directors.”

Steve Van Kuiken expressed his excitement, stating, “I’m honored to be a part of the CitiusTech team.  At a time when digital and analytic technologies are enabling fundamental change in healthcare, it is exciting to join a leader in this transformation. CitiusTech’s commitment to digital and analytics innovation and its strong healthcare domain expertise makes it an ideal partner to drive positive and meaningful impact in the industry.”

Rajan Kohli, CEO, CitiusTech, said, “We are delighted to welcome Steve Van Kuiken to our Board of Directors. His extensive experience in helping healthcare companies transform their operational performance and increase market responsiveness, will be invaluable as we look to inspire new possibilities for the healthcare ecosystem through technology and human ingenuity.”

