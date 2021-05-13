Express Computer


ClickPost's new feature allows e-commerce deliveries to be marked 'Essential'

ClickPost, a logistics intelligence platform, has announced the introduction of an ‘Essential’ goods option on its platform. This feature will enable e-commerce companies to mark specific items and orders as essential, allowing courier partners to deliver these products to Covid restricted areas across the country.

This announcement comes at a time when India has witnessed a record rise in Covid-19 cases. The second wave of the virus sweeping across the country has led to widespread lockdowns and localised micro-containment zones. As a result, many families are left stranded and unable to access vital household supplies, medical items and other essential goods.

This situation has also had a wider impact through its effect on businesses and industries. The numerous restrictions placed on deliveries to areas under a lockdown frequently result in vital shipments including medicines, ventilators and other Covid adjacent supplies being sent back as RTO (Return to Origin) orders.

Commenting on the rollout of this feature, Prashant Gupta, Co-Founder and CTO, ClickPost said, “With curfews and restrictions now imposed across the country, the nation’s reliance on e-commerce retailers is higher than ever before. Courier partners have started to upgrade their APIs to allow ecommerce companies mark shipments as ‘essential’, during the waybill generation stage. This option is being made available over APIs by few courier partners currently and we are working with all major courier partners to enable this feature across the nation.”


