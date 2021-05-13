Express Computer


RST Solutions announces expansion of business process automation practice into the Indian market

RST Solutions announces expansion of business process automation practice into the Indian market

By Express Computer
RST Solutions, a global firm in ERP and Business Process Automation Software consulting and implementation has today announced the beginning of its physical operations into the Indian market. The company successfully enabled modern business transformation for clientele across the world with its bespoke technology solutions, including those in Enterprise Resource Planning and Business Process Automation, which include RPA, content services, workflow, mobility and capture.

Backed by over 125 passionate technologists across India and North America, RST Solutions serves major industries like healthcare, government, construction and insurance, by helping them create unique solutions to automate their critical business processes.

Rajan Kaisthhaa, CEO, RST Solutions stated, “In a world impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, it has become imperative for businesses across the globe to ensure business continuity and enhance operational resilience. Being a leader in the space, we are glad to have unlocked various business opportunities and delivered bottom line results for our customers during this period. We look forward to delivering significant value to our partners and customers as we move ahead.”

Vivek Malhotra, Managing Director, RST Solutions said, “We are glad to expand not only in North and South America but also the APAC region, especially India. We take pride in helping our clients achieve their business goals and initiatives through our process of determining the appropriate solutions for their needs.”


