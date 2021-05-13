Spoton Logistics extends support to MSMEs and SMEs with customisable logistics solutions

Read Article

Spoton Logistics, a premier engineering and technology-driven logistics company, has announced customisable logistics solutions to cater to the niche requirements of SMEs and MSMEs which include the retail traders in India. With an aim to support small businesses amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, Spoton will provide best in class services backed by its widest express network covering 22,000 pin codes and its technology enabled processes to ensure timely movement of goods across the country.

To meet the heightened demand, the company has also scaled up logistics hubs in several locations Ambala, Calcutta, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Patna, Kochi, Ranchi and Hyderabad respectively. The additional hubs offer comprehensive facilities to expand the horizon of deliveries and are located in central locations so as to ensure the timely pick up and delivery of goods.

With its state of the art delivery optimisation software and unmatched services offered at an economical cost, Spoton aims to provide the necessary logistics support required to sail through these financially uncertain times. By deploying next-gen technology tools and adopting smart logistics strategies devised by Spoton, small businesses can be assisted in readily transforming their supply chain models and enhancing their reach.

Uday Sharma, COO, Spoton Logistics stated “With digitalisation blurring geographical boundaries for businesses today, logistics challenges need to be resolved efficiently so as to sustain business growth. Especially in the case of essential goods, maintaining an optimum supply chain has become the need of the hour for MSMEs and SMEs so as to be able to meet the rising consumer demand on time and also ensure their own survival. The logistics cost MSMEs and SMEs has been historically the highest. Spoton is thus bringing these customisable solutions for moving goods across the country quickly and economically.”

