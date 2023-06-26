Express Computer

Coca-Cola HBC ties up with Genpact to transform operations and drive future growth

Coca-Cola HBC ties up with Genpact to transform operations and drive future growth

Coca-Cola HBC (CCH), one of the largest Coca-Cola strategic bottlers, and Genpact, a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, announced a partnership to accelerate digital transformation for CCH’s finance operations.

Leveraging Genpact’s deep domain, process, and digital expertise, the partnership aims to accelerate CCH’s transformation by driving process standardization and automation to provide impactful customer experiences and empower CCH to leverage data that turn insights into strategic actions.

“We are constantly focused on improving customer service and operational competitiveness across our markets,” said Spyros Mello, Strategy and Transformation Director, CCH. “The partnership with Genpact makes us more agile and allows us to innovate and move faster on our transformation journey. It brings excellent opportunities for our business, customers, and, importantly, for our people.”

Genpact’s new delivery center in Sofia, Bulgaria will drive operational excellence for CCH through its analytics capabilities to deliver valuable data-led insights in accounting, accounts payable, and cash collections. The multi-year engagement is set to drive future growth and competitive advantage for CCH.

“Most companies today are looking at ways to leverage artificial intelligence to build agile operations and drive efficiencies. The importance of clean, well-defined, and well-understood data cannot be overstated as it serves as the foundation for implementing technologies to fuel innovative operating models,” said Tiger Tyagarajan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Genpact. “With the combination of our data, process, and digital expertise, we look forward to unlocking new levels of efficiency, agility, and customer-centricity, enabling CCH to navigate the dynamic market landscape and drive outsized value for their customers.”

Genpact’s delivery center in Sofia, Bulgaria, will serve as a hub to deliver its Data-Tech-AI and Digital Operations services.

