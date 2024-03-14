Express Computer

Codingal and HPE commence the India edition of HPE CodeWars 2024

Codingal in collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced HPE CodeWars 2024 India edition; an annual coding competition for grade 8-12 students. With over 18,000 students from more than 4000 schools across India expected to participate, HPE CodeWars is the country’s biggest hackathon and coding competition.

The competition challenges students to learn and develop their coding skills in a gamified learning environment, by addressing real-world challenges. The winners of HPE CodeWars 2024 India Edition will receive exciting rewards, including prizes worth INR 250,000. The top performers among them will get the rare opportunity to run code experiments on the HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 operational aboard the International Space Station.

Commenting on this year’s event, Vivek Prakash, Co-founder, and CEO of Codingal, said, “We are excited to collaborate with HPE to host CodeWars India Edition for the fourth time in a row. Our shared goal is to encourage students to explore the possibilities that coding offers and help them explore careers in computer sciences. Our dedication to promoting innovation and developing the next generation of tech talent is embodied in HPE CodeWars 2024, India edition. We are committed to empowering children with the skills and opportunities to succeed in a constantly evolving digital landscape.”

The fourth consecutive edition of HPE CodeWars will entail two distinct challenges:

Hackathon – Participants will build apps, games, and websites that can help solve real-world issues inspired by UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Registrations open from February 15, 2024. Students can either participate individually or in a team of not more than three members.

Code battle – Competitors will compete in real time to solve algorithmic problems using programming languages C, C++, Java, and Python. They can track their performance against all others on a live leaderboard. This 3-hour and 26 problems-long competitive coding event will be held on April 28, 2024, from 1 PM IST.

Manoj Krishna Suseela, VP of Engineering, Compute Business Group; India site R&D leader, HPE, said, “We aspire to unearth a new generation of innovators, problem solvers, and future leaders through our HPE CodeWars platform. The advancement of pioneering technologies such as cloud and artificial intelligence stands pivotal in shaping the landscape of tomorrow. Harnessing and deploying these technologies to address challenges will unveil some of the most exciting career opportunities. By embarking on this technological exploration, we are endeavouring to forge a brighter future.”

The theme for this year’s Hackathon is UN Sustainable Development Goals, and the apps, games, and websites of the participants will be evaluated on criteria including originality, uniqueness, code quality, user interface (UI), and video submission.

The winner of HPE CodeWars 2023 India edition; Srivats P said, “As a student preparing for the International Olympiad in Informatics, HPE CodeWars has helped me greatly improve my problem-solving and algorithmic thinking”.

At HPE CodeWars 2024 India Edition, students can apply their problem-solving skills, hone their coding skills, team up with classmates, and become part of an exclusive community of India’s best young minds. Come, celebrate innovation and brilliance in technology with HPE CodeWars 2024 India Edition

