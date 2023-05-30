Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Coforge ranked joint 2 among IT service providers in customer satisfaction: Whitelane Research’s 2023 UK IT Sourcing Study

Coforge ranked joint 2 among IT service providers in customer satisfaction: Whitelane Research’s 2023 UK IT Sourcing Study

News
By Express Computer
0 17

Coforge Limited, a global digital services and solutions provider has been ranked a joint second among IT service providers in customer satisfaction in ‘Whitelane Research’s 2023 UK IT Sourcing Study. Coforge’s customers in the UK have given an overall satisfaction rating of 79%, an increase of 4% from the 2022 study and well above the industry average of 72%.

The 2023 UK IT Sourcing Study, conducted by Whitelane Research in collaboration with PA Consulting, investigated more than 750 unique IT sourcing relationships and 1400 cloud sourcing relationships held by over 300 participants of the top IT spending organizations in the United Kingdom. The research analyzed 27 global and local IT service providers operating in the UK- their performance, customer satisfaction levels, and delivery quality.

Jef Loos, Head of Research, Europe, Whitelane Research said, “Coforge continues to shine in our UK IT sourcing survey. It is a remarkable comeback this year for Coforge and is featured as a joint second among IT service providers in customer satisfaction in the region. This recognition is a testament to the company’s relentless focus on providing exceptional services to its customers.”

Namrata Ahuja, EVP & Head of Europe, Coforge said, “Coforge is proud to be recognized as a strong contender, ranking joint #2 among IT service providers in the UK. We thank our valued customers for their unwavering support and trust in us. This prestigious recognition is a testament to our exceptional success within the Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Travel, and Public Sector verticals in the UK. We have consistently demonstrated our leadership by spearheading transformative programs that drive digitalization, optimize IT systems for enhanced reliability, and harness the power of AI and cloud platforms. At Coforge, we remain dedicated to pushing boundaries and delivering unparalleled solutions that meet and exceed the evolving needs of our clients.”

Coforge’s growth in the Banking and Financial Services and ‘Other’ verticals were reflected in the customer satisfaction study. Coforge ranked joint third among IT service providers in the financial services category. The satisfaction score of the firm is 8% higher than the industry average of 76%. Coforge ranked sixth among IT service providers in the ‘Other’ industries category including Energy & Utilities, Transport & Logistics, Retail, and Telecom with a satisfaction score of 2% higher than the industry average of 71%.

The study also evaluated customer satisfaction across core IT domains that include digital transformation, application services, cloud and infrastructure hosting, workplace services, and security services. The firm ranked joint third among IT service providers in the digital transformation and application services categories. The satisfaction score in digital transformation was 8% higher than the industry average of 78% and 6% higher in the application services’ industry average of 74%.

Kishore Krishnan, Global Sales Leader, Coforge said, “The research highlights the top five areas of client investments in the next two years which are automation, simplification and consolidation of IT, migration of core business to the cloud, increase in cybersecurity and cyber resilience and in cost savings. The feedback from our clients validates the firm’s strategy that focuses on emerging technologies, domain expertise, and execution capabilities that stand out in the industry and encourages us to do even better in the coming years.”

The survey also assessed each organization based on various Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). Coforge has increased its service delivery to last year and is in the top four players in account management capabilities.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image