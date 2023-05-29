Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Epson launches back-to-school Ad Campaign showcasing the power of Epson EcoTank Printers

Epson launches back-to-school Ad Campaign showcasing the power of Epson EcoTank Printers

News
By Express Computer
0 1

Epson, the world leader in digital imaging and printing solutions, has launched its back-to-school digital campaign which is timed to coincide with the re-opening of schools across the country. The campaign aims to showcase how going back to school is an event for both parents and kids and how an Epson EcoTank printer can make a significant difference to a child during their academic year.

Conceptualized by Epson’s digital marketing agency Langoor in partnership with Magic Bus Films. The film captures the mixed emotions of parents and the challenges they could face when they send their kids back to school after the holidays. Epson has captured the essence of this familiar scenario in their campaign. The campaign subtly incorporates humor to highlight the inherent struggles and tantrums children may have about going back to school, while also demonstrating how an Epson EcoTank printer can turn things around.

Speaking on the idea behind the campaign, Tushad Talati, Director – Brand & Communications, Epson India, said, “The start of the school year is an exciting time filled for both parents and children. We wanted to interestingly showcase how investing in an Epson EcoTank printer can make a huge difference during the academic year for not just children, but parents too. Slightly over the top, but still relatable and totally believable, the angst of the protagonists is sweetly captured in this film.”

The campaign, led by the web film, will have an integrated approach across social media platforms.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image