Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  CoinSwitch Ventures’ Web3 Discovery Fund facilitates nearly $25 million in subsequent funding for 12 Web3 startups

CoinSwitch Ventures’ Web3 Discovery Fund facilitates nearly $25 million in subsequent funding for 12 Web3 startups

News
By Express Computer
0 13

CoinSwitch, India’s largest crypto-investing platform, has made remarkable progress with its Web3 Discovery Fund since its launch under CoinSwitch Ventures last year. The fund empowers early-stage startups to develop blockchain-based solutions for the dynamic Web3 landscape. In less than nine months, the fund has expanded its VC investor network from six to over 70 participants, investing in 12 promising startups and facilitating nearly $25 million in subsequent funding.

“Our fund’s philosophy was born out of the challenges we faced while setting up CoinSwitch. The roadblock then led us to establish a fund that not only provides funds but also expertise and networking opportunities. It is with great pride that I share our achievement of facilitating approximately $25 million in subsequent funding for pioneering innovations within the Web3 space.” said Ashish Singhal, Co-Founder and CEO, CoinSwitch

Talking about the fund, Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures said, “With the Discovery fund, we are identifying and enabling entrepreneurs and early-stage startups to leverage the potential of crypto to solve real-world problems. Even in the bear market, we have seen a huge influx of innovative startup ideas. Our aim is to build a bridge that enables Indian startups to have access to global capital, thereby facilitating the growth of the Indian Web3 ecosystem.”

The 12 funded startups include PYOR, Silence Labs, AirStack, Mohash, Shield, PolyTrade, BitsCrunch, and PlayZap. They are built on key themes like blockchain infrastructure, blockchain analytics, and real-world asset tokenization. The Web3 Discovery fund has acted as a catalyst, connecting over 100 startups with esteemed global investors, including prominent names like Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Coinbase Ventures, and Sequoia Capital.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image