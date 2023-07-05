Consistent Infosystems appoints Chandan Kumar as its VP-Sales

CONSISTENT Infosystems, one of the fastest-growing IT brands with a wide portfolio of products catering to the IT, Electronics & Home Entertainment Industry has announced the appointment of Chandan Kumar as its VP-Sales. Mr. Kumar has been in this profession with more than 20 years of expertise and is proficient in spearheading acquisition of new clients and playing a pivotal role in revenue generation of the organization.

Before joining CONSISTENT, he was associated with RX Infotech Private Limited as Vice President – Sales and has worked with brands such as The Zebion Group, Intex, and Zebronics.

On the appointment of its new VP-Sales, Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-founder, CONSISTENT Infosystems said, “We would like to congratulate Chandan Kumar for being appointed as Vice President-Sales for CONSISTENT Infosystems. With more than 20 years of sales experience, he will help in boosting our reach to newer markets and customers with his innovative sales-driven approach. We witnessed an increase in our sales by four times in comparison to 2019 and this year with the hiring of our new Sales Vice President, we can expect an even higher growth in terms of revenue.”

“I am delighted to be taking over the new role as the Vice President- Sales at CONSISTENT Infosystem. It is a tremendous opportunity for me to join such a reputable organization and contribute to its continued success. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the company’s leadership team for placing their trust in me and giving me this important responsibility”, said Chandan Kumar.

Chandan Kumar holds an MBA degree in Marketing Management from Lalit Narayan Mishra Institute of Economic Development and Social Change (LNMI), Patna, and a B.Sc in Chemistry from the University of Ranchi.