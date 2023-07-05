Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Consistent Infosystems appoints Chandan Kumar as its VP-Sales

Consistent Infosystems appoints Chandan Kumar as its VP-Sales

News
By Express Computer
0 17

CONSISTENT Infosystems, one of the fastest-growing IT brands with a wide portfolio of products catering to the IT, Electronics & Home Entertainment Industry has announced the appointment of Chandan Kumar as its VP-Sales.  Mr. Kumar has been in this profession with more than 20 years of expertise and is proficient in spearheading acquisition of new clients and playing a pivotal role in revenue generation of the organization.

Before joining CONSISTENT, he was associated with RX Infotech Private Limited as Vice President – Sales and has worked with brands such as The Zebion Group, Intex, and Zebronics.

On the appointment of its new VP-Sales, Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-founder, CONSISTENT Infosystems said, “We would like to congratulate Chandan Kumar for being appointed as Vice President-Sales for CONSISTENT Infosystems. With more than 20 years of sales experience, he will help in boosting our reach to newer markets and customers with his innovative sales-driven approach. We witnessed an increase in our sales by four times in comparison to 2019 and this year with the hiring of our new Sales Vice President, we can expect an even higher growth in terms of revenue.”

“I am delighted to be taking over the new role as the Vice President- Sales at CONSISTENT Infosystem. It is a tremendous opportunity for me to join such a reputable organization and contribute to its continued success. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the company’s leadership team for placing their trust in me and giving me this important responsibility”, said Chandan Kumar.

Chandan Kumar holds an MBA degree in Marketing Management from Lalit Narayan Mishra Institute of Economic Development and Social Change (LNMI), Patna, and a B.Sc in Chemistry from the University of Ranchi.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
DATACENTER HUB
Know More
close-image