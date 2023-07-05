SiMa.ai launches partner program to accelerate AI Innovation at the edge

SiMa.ai, the machine learning company delivering solutions for the embedded edge, today launched its Partner Program with leading vendors in the ML edge marketplace. This new partner program will accelerate SiMa’s mission to fast track AI innovation at the edge and extend its reach to deliver solutions in priority verticals. A select group of companies joining the partner integration program at launch include e-con Systems™, Inventec Corporation, LIPS Corporation, and iWave. The partner program provides OEMs, ODMs, Sensor vendors, System Integrators (SIs), Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and AI/ML tools vendors access to the SiMa.ai Machine Learning System on a Chip (MLSoC™) platform to develop solutions for end market problems that speed customer ML adoption.

“The edge represents the next frontier of AI innovation and the market needs purpose-built solutions that enable effortless ML at a massive scale,” said Krishna Rangasayee, Founder and CEO of SiMa.ai. “Any type of device should be able to easily use computer vision intelligence and our new partner program will ensure that more customers will have access to our SiMa.ai MLSoC and Palette software, which is purpose built to optimize ML solutions at the edge.”

SiMa.ai is a machine learning company that has built the hardware and software platform required for any company to deploy AI and computer vision on a massive scale. SiMa’s partner ecosystem represents a wide variety of solutions and use cases to embed intelligence in the edge market. These include:

Increasing video channel capacity with lower power, price and footprint for AIOT applications with Inventec Corporation and its partners;

Providing a pre-integrated Ethernet IP camera as the foundation for multi-camera edge ML solutions for smart retail, cities, and mobile robotic use cases with e-con Systems.

Validation From New SiMa.ai Partners

“We are excited to partner with SiMa.ai, a leading computer vision company powering advanced AI-based video analytics solutions. SiMa.ai’s Machine Learning SoC (MLSoC) platform is a perfect match with Inventec’s Edge AI products and initiatives,” said Edward King, Inventec Vice President New Ventures.“The combination of our products will power real-time local video analysis at the edge and provide fast and efficient cloud/edge hybrid architectures. We are excited about the future possibilities.”

“Edge-AI is now required in many of our projects. By integrating the high performance and low-power system on a chip from SiMa.ai, LIPS is able to provide a low-latency and scale-up edge acceleration architecture that effectively speeds up AI inference,” said Luke Liu, CEO of LIPS Corporation.

“With the growing prominence of intelligence on the edge, iWave is excited to join the SiMa.ai partner program and enable innovation on the edge. As an ODM embedded solutions company, iWave is ready to help companies build innovative solutions through the engagement with SiMa,” said Abdullah Khan, President and Director-Engineering at iWave. “SiMa.ai is the clear leader in bringing computer vision intelligence to any device in the edge market through its remarkable fusion of hardware and software innovation. Supporting the industry’s widest range of ML models and ML frameworks for computer vision, SiMa.ai is the front runner in enabling AI.”

“The strategic partnership between e-con Systems and SiMa.ai will provide our customers with a complete imaging solution that combines our high-quality Ethernet cameras with SiMa’s powerful MLSoC platform. SiMa’s exceptional blend of hardware and software offering in the edge market makes this partnership an ideal fit,” said Gomathi Sankar, Head of Business Unit – Industrial Cameras at e-con Systems. “In supporting the industry’s widest range of ML models and ML frameworks for computer vision, SiMa ensures our customers can focus on rapid innovation versus implementation.”

SiMa.ai’s next generation technology is inspiring the next great ML revolution, unlocking innovation not previously possible by the shortcomings of legacy chip vendors. SiMa.ai’s MLSoC hardware combined with its Palette™ software delivers an easy-to-use, purpose-built platform, enabling effortless ML deployment and scaling at the embedded edge that offers up to 10x better performance with the industry’s lowest power consumption. With this methodology, SiMa.ai is able to achieve unparalleled results in minutes versus competitor technology standards which require months.