Addverb releases 2023 sustainability report detailing company’s journey towards technological ecology

Addverb, releases its first Sustainability Report titled ‘Technological Ecology’. The report is produced in accordance with GRI Universal Standards and incorporates Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors underscoring Addverb’s unwavering dedication to sustainability and commitment. Reporting initiatives from January 1st to December 31st, 2023, the report showcases Addverb’s commitment to Technological Ecology, aiming to reduce ecological impact while contributing to the planet’s well-being.

The report can be accessed on the Company’s website.

Commenting on the release of the report, Mr. Sangeet Kumar, Co-founder and CEO, Addverb said, “Addverb harnesses solar energy, employs energy-efficient machinery, and integrates lean manufacturing practices to reduce Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and promote responsible power consumption. Our vision extends beyond product creation to embedding sustainability throughout our designs and manufacturing processes, focusing on ecological balance and technological advancements.”

Addverb is committed to mitigating environmental impact through proactive measures and innovation, including strategic tree-planting initiatives, green belt cultivation for ecological restoration, sustainable water management practices with a focus on groundwater recharge, and fostering an inclusive workplace environment through Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

Addverb, through this report, reflects its unwavering dedication to sustainability, innovation, and responsible business practices. By prioritising environmental stewardship and social responsibility, the company continues to pave the way for a greener and a more sustainable future.