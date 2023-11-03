coto Revolutionises Community Engagement With AI-Enhanced Q&A Feature

As a significant leap forward in creating a safe and non-judgmental space for women, coto launches its ground-breaking AI-powered Q&A feature. With this announcement, it becomes the first women-only social community app to introduce the feature .coto further its commitment to creating an environment for all the women who aspire to develop their communities, collectives as well and businesses by providing them with

the necessary AI tools.

Through this Q&A feature, a new subset of tools such as AnonymousPosting, Unique Text Edit mode, and Tagging Experts are introduced into the app. Aligning them with relevant themes, coto aims to create a cohesive communication ecosystem within the platform to encourage more meaningful and purpose-driven engagement between the creators and the community members. Moreover, it eradicates misinformation and misleading content which is a unique offering that users can experience on the platform.

The latest upgrade incorporates Open AI’s intelligent technology to encourage curiosity not only in the form of images, videos or anime but also questions and empowers women to learn and grow. Be it about discussing taboo topics such as sex, marital rape, menstruation, or embracing their imperfections, this unique feature strengthens women’s right to ask and speak their minds louder on digital platforms like never before.

Now available for all women creators and communities across Android and iOS devices, the AIpowered Q&A feature offers the published view of both normal posts and question posts on home & community feeds respectively. Users can not only see a detailed page view of a normal post and a question post but also can switch between the two. Moreover, they can see their reactions, answers, comments, replies to answers comment, and upvotes for an answer to a question post.

Through this Q&A feature, the platform brings in the right kind of personalisation, recommendation,

and tooling for its users. The LLM(Large Language Model)-augmented Knowledge Graph Question Answering (KGQA) technique of generative AI serves as an invaluable tool to foster engagement, facilitate information discovery, and strengthen this self community on the platform.

Expressing his excitement around the launch, Tarun Katial, Founder and CEO at coto, stated, “Overcoming challenges related to credibility and capability perceptions among women is crucial. To address these issues, we have integrated unbiased AI systems into our platform. This AI-enhanced Q&A feature, combined with the rise of advanced language models, empowers women to seize upskilling opportunities, stay abreast of AI advancements, and remain future-ready. With this revolutionary AI-powered Q&A feature, we have taken a giant leap forward. Through the launch of this new feature, we aim to further strengthen our existing user base and experience. This development reflects coto’s dedication to fostering a culture of continuous learning, personal growth, and embracing the entire journey.”

Commenting on the announcement, the Co-Founder of Coto, Rajneel Kumar said, “The AI-enhanced Q&A feature will increase engagement, make acquiring knowledge easier, and strengthen the sense of community. The new upgrade offering filters and engagement tools on the homepage will give users more room to browse and navigate through the communities on the phone. Moving beyond text, the platform has made a significant effort towards offering icons, emojis, and videos to make it non-language dependent for a seamless user experience.

Moreover, it will ensure that user questions are accurately interpreted and effectively answered using this vast repository. This will enhance the Q&A experience on the platform, making it more interactive, contextual, and supportive of the conversation. From a design perspective, Coto has taken an icon-centric approach to make it look unique.”