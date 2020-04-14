COVID-19 lockdown: Punjab’s COVA app to schedule mandi arrivals

Read Article

Due to the lockdown, the supply of essential services has been hit including the agricultural goods. The central Government has instructed states to resume the mandi operations. In Punjab, the mandi operations will be opened up in a phase wise manner, considering social distancing is adhered to.



Punjab is gradually opening up for the mandi operations. “The mandi operations is a huge affair in Punjab. The closing down of the mandi has resulted in a lot of pent up demand and thus the massive increase in the number of purchase centres. The farmers would want to rush to the mandi. However, it has to be done in an orderly manner,” says Karanbir Singh Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab. The issuance of curfew passes / permits over the COVA app has been staggered. To the extent that they will be tracked in real time to check for over-gathering of the trucks, trolleys .



It’s important to note, physical mandis continue to hold the same importance, today exactly four years after the National Agricultural Marketplace – eNAM was launched.

Punjab has designed the COVA app, available both on the Google and apple store – it has the statistical figures of the infected people and their coordinates superimposed on the Google map. The latest figures of the app downloads is 8.5 lakhs.



The app also facilitates the issuance of the curfew pass. The application can be made online. It goes to the concerned authority and the final pass is directly provided online with the necessary authentication by the signatories, which can be the concerned district collector or the police official.



A recent upgrade in the app has been of the colour coding of the type of suspects who are near the user. The colour codes will alert – in orange for a ‘suspect’ and in red for a ‘confirmed’ patient’. This has been done using the bluetooth and GPS feature in the phone.



On the proposal of the department of Communication and Information Technology, another important initiative by the state Govt has been of geo-fencing of the quarantined cases. “A couple of such cases were identified in a particular district a few days back. Immediately, a SMS and email trigger was received by the concerned health official, who rushed to the spot and identified the people,” says Sidhu. It goes without saying that such features do come with the assumptions that the quarantined people might not necessarily take the mobile with them when venturing out of the geo-fenced area.



Punjab is also looking to Kerala in terms of how they have used technology and one of the ways – As per an Indian Express report, has been to extensively use tele-counselling for the quarantined patients, which has proved impactful. Over 1058 personnel have done tele-counselling of 1,87,465 quarantined patients.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]