Aiisma – How Contact Tracing Feature works

In light of the current COVID-19 situation, Aiisma has also expedited the release of AiiHealth, a health mapping feature for individuals, to manually enter, monitor and share health related insights. In combination with the geo-location sharing feature the increased, yet anonymous, use of the app will enable health authorities with pro-active measurements, identifying the geographical and demographical spread of the virus due to sudden changes in the data pool or prior contact with now a positive patient. The anonymous tracking feature intends to release a trigger function sending alerts to any Aiisma user who might have come in contact with positive tested carriers or who are about to pass orange or red zones zones. The insights gathered by the Aiisma ecosystem naturally create a digital fence against the COVID-19 spread, supporting citizens and authorities in the fight against the virus.

How does it work

The AiiHealth feature keeps track of basic health data, creating a record for self-review and for further sharing with a doctor or healthcare service provider when needed.

It helps maintain a record of some of the basic symptoms that precede a full scale Covid-19 illness. Helps doctors and healthcare providers to pinpoint the symptoms more accurately and to determine the right set of medication.

The geo-location sharing feature within the app allows you to anonymously and automatically compare your geo-location trends with those of identified Covid-19 positive cases without your geo-location ever leaving your device. This helps safeguard and alert you as well as first responders to assist in case a contact in recent past is identified with a carrier.

The team is working on creating synergies with Smart wearable compatibility to keep track of your daily physical activities as a part of these insights.

Aiisma’s marketplace model helps end the current information silos with existing restricted access systems and helps create an anonymous yet open flow of information that can help create a more structured response to the pandemic. Aiisma’s information dispersal system will also help circulate validated information via text, banner and video messages to the users on behalf of authorities to control the spread of fear.

App Link – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.frelancer.aiisma

