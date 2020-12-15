LogiNext Presents World’s First Complete COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Chain Management Platform

Read Article

LogiNext today announced the launch of a COVID -19 vaccine supply chain management and tracking platform. With several parts of the globe in the grips of a second or third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine trials are on and a reliable supply chain mechanism for the vaccine distribution is the need of the hour.

Building the digital backbone for a global logistics movement, LogiNext has been at the forefront of the automation technology revolution. During the nascent phases of the pandemic, LogiNext proactively started working on a solution which is now available for government and healthcare organizations.

Dhruvil Sanghvi, Chief Executive Officer of LogiNext said, “We have been working hard for a while now on this vaccine tracking solution including some key features for the cold chain. We’re very proud to launch the first solution to manage a complex supply chain around COVID-19 vaccine from manufacturing facilities all the way till the last mile.”

LogiNext Mile is a complete all-mile transportation automation platform which can be used for tech-enabled management of vaccine distribution. The SaaS platform can be deployed for complete visibility and tracking of the vaccine distribution right from the point of origin at the manufacturing units to the last mile.

The solution can be used for the entire chain or a part of the solution can be used for:

Visibility and tracking: LogiNext Mile gives a real-time dashboard via which managers can keep track of all logistical movement and orchestrate a distribution plan.

Demand forecasting and Order scheduling: Operators now have the capability to accurately forecast the needs across the globe according to which orders on the first mile can be triggered.

Detailed analytics: LogiNext’s expertise in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities gives its clients (healthcare enterprises, governmental organizations, carriers and 3PLs) an added advantage in the form of detailed and accurate analytics on all the legs of the supply chain.

“Talks are ongoing for pilots with several organizations and our team of experienced engineers have worked round the clock to get the best-in-class solution available. We’re extremely proud of what the team has been able to achieve and it is proof for how technology can be used for good,” said Manisha Raisinghani, CTO, LogiNext.

The LogiNext Mile platform has been used by 100+ Fortune 1000 companies in several industries like Healthcare, Retail, Transport, e-commerce and CEP over the past decade and this platform for the vaccine distribution is available to be tested and deployed anywhere across the globe.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]