Uber partners with Medlife to deliver medicines across 5 cities

Uber announced a partnership with Medlife, one of India’s largest e-health platforms, to provide residents across Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Pune access to prescription and other over-the-counter medicines, amidst the ongoing national lockdown.

Uber is leveraging its technology and vast network of delivery partners to support Medlife in delivering medicines safely to consumers’ doorsteps so they can continue to observe government guidelines for reducing the spread of COVID-19.

Shiva Shailendran, General Manager, North India, Uber, said, “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Medlife, our first with an online pharmacy platform, to support last-mile delivery of prescription and other medicines. During these challenging times, we are committed to the well-being of our communities and to ensure they stay healthy and safe. Through this service, we continue to provide earning opportunities for drivers.’’

Commenting on the partnership, Manish Garg, Head of Supply Chain Management, Medlife said, “Medlife is happy to partner with Uber to overcome some of the challenges of last mile delivery. Our aim is to ensure timely and hassle-free delivery of all essential medical supplies to our customers. Uber has the capabilities and mode to help us tide through this phase and we look forward to a very fruitful partnership in the days ahead. We will work with them across multiple cities and hope to bridge the gap between demand and supply at the earliest.”

In light of government guidelines and to maintain safety and hygiene levels for containing the spread of COVID-19, all drivers associated with this service are being provided masks, gloves, sanitisers and safety training.

