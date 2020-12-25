Create mobile app with geolocation, Maps in 5 minutes: Google

Read Article

With the no-code development platform AppSheet from Google Cloud, anyone can build custom applications without having to write code, and create a mobile app with geolocation and Google Maps in just five minutes, according to the tech giant.

AppSheet’s no-code app building platform allows you to quickly build apps to collect, or connect to, data.

“By incorporating Google Maps into your AppSheet application, you can create a simple geolocation app in just a few minutes, or spend a little more time to suggest what you’d like your users to do based on task updates to keep projects on track or ensure deliveries are taking place on schedule,” Google said in a blog post.

People can also build automation apps in AppSheets.

“Workflow functionality is built in for you to test and review before you really dig in to the customisation of your application,” Google said.

Inventory management is one of the most popular ways in which app creators not only use AppSheet, but get started with the platform.

Whether you’re managing inventory for an online store or want to update your home inventory process, AppSheets can help improve your skills in no-code development.

“You can build apps from your Google Docs,” the company said.

AppSheet is trusted by over 200,000 app creators around the world.

Common use cases include inventory management, field data capture, equipment and safety inspections, custom CRMs, fleet management, field sales, property management, and more.

-IANS

