Croma collaborates with Revamp Moto for exciting smartphone carnival

Revamp Moto, the leading two-wheeler electric vehicle start-up, and Croma, a popular technology retailer have come together to offer customers an exciting and sustainable shopping experience. This exciting campaign is going on from 26th January and will continue until 22nd March 2023 giving customers the chance to participate in the Croma Smartphone Carnival and avail of a range of discounts and deals.

The Croma Smartphone Carnival offers customers up to 50% off on smartphones and assured vouchers worth Rs. 10,000 on every purchase. Additionally, customers can win exciting prizes such as the Tata Nexon EV Car, Revamp Moto Electric Bikes, and more simply by making a purchase at a Croma store. To add to the excitement, both brands are offering 20 lucky winners the chance to take home a Revamp Moto RM Buddie 25 electric bike by scratching a card.

This exciting campaign is being advertised through posters in metros, locals, newspapers, and 500+ hoardings across 65 cities and 250+ stores in India. To enhance the customer experience, customers are encouraged to click a picture of a poster, share it on their social media accounts by tagging both Revamp Moto and Croma and stand a chance to be featured on the brand’s official social media accounts.

Commenting on the collaboration, Pritesh Mahajan, Co-Founder and CEO of Revamp Moto, stated, “We are delighted to partner with Croma to bring a fresh and sustainable aspect to the Croma Smartphone Carnival. This collaboration celebrates technology and sustainability, and we are thrilled to offer our customers the opportunity to win one of our RM Buddie electric bikes or even a Tata Nexon EV car. We are confident that this partnership will provide a unique and unparalleled shopping experience for our customers.”

