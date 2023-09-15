CrowdStrike announces Falcon Complete for Service Providers, extending managed detection and response services to global partner network

CrowdStrike announced Falcon Complete for Service Providers, a new program that gives Managed Security Service Provider’s (MSSPs), Managed Service Providers (MSPs), System Integrators (SIs) and Global System Integrators (GSIs) the ability to create and augment their service offerings with CrowdStrike’s elite 24/7 expert monitoring, proactive threat hunting, integrated threat intelligence, and end-to-end remediation offerings. Designed to help partners rapidly scale managed security services portfolios, close skills gaps, and augment internal teams, the new offering is the latest move by CrowdStrike to empower its worldwide partner network to create new customer value and choice for businesses of all sizes.

According to CrowdStrike 2023 Threat Hunting Report adversary breakout time hit an average all-time low of 79 minutes (falling from 84 minutes in 2022), with the fastest breakout of the year coming in at a record of 7 minutes. According to Gartner®*,1 “by 2025, 60% of organizations will be actively using remote threat disruption and containment capabilities delivered by MDR providers, up from 30% today.”

Within this growing market, CrowdStrike Falcon Complete is consistently recognized by customers, analysts and third-party awards programs as the industry’s leading MDR offering, and with this program, CrowdStrike is enabling service providers to deliver the exact same level of comprehensive and specialized protection to stop breaches. Falcon Complete continues to differentiate services with end-to-end managed response and remediation, achieving the highest detection coverage in the 2022 MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluations for Security Service Providers.

With Falcon Complete for Service Providers, partners can now tap into Falcon Complete’s existing team and offerings to create co-branded or white-labeled managed security services or even offer customized services built on top of Falcon Complete.

“Falcon Complete for Service Providers makes it easier for customers to consume the industry’s #1 MDR services with added capabilities from their chosen service provider for seamless security and peace of mind,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “Customers have the full benefit of not only choosing their preferring provider, but also realizing the highest levels of protection against advanced threats.”

Partner Delivered, Powered by CrowdStrike

“CrowdStrike is a key strategic Alliance for us and has been instrumental in providing innovative cybersecurity solutions for customers seeking immediate time-to-value with integrated AI and XDR capabilities powering skilled EY teams of analysts. Working with CrowdStrike’s managed security services deepens our relationship, helping EY to offer specialized, high-touch managed detection and end-to-end response capabilities to our clients, enabling them to stay ahead of sophisticated cyberthreats and derive data driven insights to improve their overall cyber threat defenses.” – John Senn, Managing Director, Cyber Managed Services at Ernst & Young LLP

“CrowdStrike is a valued partner for WWT. The combination of CrowdStrike’s cutting-edge technology and WWT’s Advanced Technology Center (ATC) labs integration capabilities and complementary security services, uniquely positions WWT to deliver customer outcomes in securing critical areas of enterprise risk, as well as maintain a resilient defense against sophisticated and evolving cyber threats.” – Ashish Upadhyay, Senior Director, Global Partner Alliance, Security at World Wide Technology

“The partnership between KDDI Europe and CrowdStrike, enhances security for our customers with comprehensive endpoint protection, rapid detection, threat hunting and full-cycle remediation. The highly acclaimed MDR service is an excellent addition to our robust security offering and has been integrated into the KDDI Europe Business Security Suite alongside the IT Operations Centre, Systems Integration and Network Services to secure businesses of all sizes. As a founding partner of the Falcon Complete for Service Providers program, we will continue to work closely with the Falcon Complete team to effectively detect and prevent security breaches for our customers, whilst also administering countermeasures against emerging and advanced attacks” – Shintaro Takeda, CSO, Information Security Director at KDDI Europe

“Through our managed services powered by CrowdStrike Falcon Complete, customers gain 24/7 monitoring, full network visibility, proactive threat hunting capabilities and full-cycle response to ensure threats to their environment are eradicated.” – Simon Taylor, Executive Vice President at PacketWatch

“We offer our customers a single pane of glass security as a service, with advanced managed detection and response capabilities powered by CrowdStrike Falcon Complete. This partnership enables us to offer the highest level of protection to our customers 24/7 while enabling them to focus on critical business initiatives.” – Tom Ruane, Vice President Cloud Operations at IT Vortex

“The combination of Reveald’s Epiphany Intelligence Platform and CrowdStrike’s Falcon Complete team allows us to protect our customers from the most sophisticated threats around the clock, while reducing risk by shifting from reactive to predictive cybersecurity. CrowdStrike’s unique ability to identify and respond to threats at scale, combined with Reveald’s continuous optimization and exposure management, drives measurable improvements in cybersecurity maturity for our customers. We’re proud to partner with CrowdStrike on this mission.” – Brett Kelsey, President and Chief Operating Officer at Reveald