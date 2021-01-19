Cure.fit acquires digital fitness company Onyx

Read Article

Health and fitness startup Cure.fit on Monday announced it has acquired Onyx, a US-based fitness company that is building the worlds smartest digital training experience, for an undisclosed sum.

Onyx specialises in body tracking technology and personalisation of workout feedback and the acquisition would help Cure.fit improve its computer vision technology for its at-home fitness product and expanding its international business.

“Onyx will accelerate our efforts towards building a hardware agnostic AI-led platform that offers guided content on physical & mental wellness and nutrition all at the same place,” said Mukesh Bansal, Co-founder, Cure.fit.

Onyx was recently featured as “App of the Day” on Apple’s App Store and has seen rapid user growth over the course of the last year.

Cure.fit recently launched in the US with its energy-meter tech wherein, the phone camera tracks users’ movements as they try to follow guided content from trainers.

Users can track their improvement, compete with their friends, post selfies, and follow their favourite trainers.

“High accuracy body tracking combined with studio quality content will help us create a very differentiated experience for our users,” said Asaf Avidan Antonir, Co-founder of Onyx.

Founded in 2016 by Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori, Cure.fit aims to address preventive healthcare through a combination of engagement, coaching and delivery using a mix of online and offline channels.

–IANS

