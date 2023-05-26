Cybersecurity platform BluSapphire unveils its new office in Hyderabad 

Express Computer

News
Full-stack cybersecurity platform BluSapphire Cyber Systems has kickstarted its pan-India expansion by moving into a new office space in Madhapur, Hyderabad. This comes a few months after BluSapphire raised $9.2 million as part of its Series A round. The company is also ramping up efforts to expand its team, in contrast to the current trend of mass layoffs at tech firms.

The Hyderabad office of BluSapphire is 8500 square feet in size and is situated in Cyber Gateway, Hi-Tech City in Madhapur, Hyderabad. It can accommodate 120 employees. The huge scope of growth available in Hyderabad prompted BluSapphire to choose the city. Hyderabad is rapidly scaling up and now boasts one of the best metro infrastructures in India. The cost of living in the city is approximately 40% lower than that of other metros in the country. Moreover, Hyderabad possesses a substantial talent pool and offers high quality of living. The Government of Telangana is actively promoting innovation and striving to transform Hyderabad into a global destination.

Commenting on the launch, Kiran Vangaveti, the CEO and founder of BluSapphire, said, “The launch of this office is a milestone for BluSapphire in its expansion journey. Hyderabad’s favourable environment will be a launching pad for BluSapphire’s growth. Our plan is to expand our research and development, in alignment with our robust product roadmap, and bolster our global security operations to serve our clients across the globe better.”

Currently, BluSapphire’s Hyderabad team size is 75+, and the company anticipates adding 50+ professionals in the next two quarters. As such, BluSapphire has embarked on an aggressive hiring spree.

BluSapphire is an industry-first, purpose-built, cloud-native, Hybrid XDR™ platform powered by AI and Big Data analytics. Along with technology, BluSapphire offers managed detection and response services enabling organisations to quickly transform their cybersecurity posture, resulting in faster time to value and allowing faster cyber breach detection and mitigation, thereby reducing the organisation’s overall business risk posture. It was founded in 2017 by Kiran Vangaveti, a veteran of the cybersecurity domain with almost 17 years of experience. Observing that cybersecurity programmes always stayed counterproductive with negative ROI due to siloed technologies and/or service implementation with no automation lever, Vangaveti launched BluSapphire Cyber Systems, a hyper-growth cybersecurity SaaS platform and a Gartner Cool Vendor. Besides India, BluSapphire has a presence in the US and has expanded into the Gulf as well.

In 2022, BluSapphire Cyber Systems raised $9.2 million as part of its Series A round. The round was led by Barings Private Equity India, with participation from cross-border VC firm Dallas Venture Capital, Binny Bansal-backed xto10x, RPG Ventures, and Merisis Venture Partners.

