Cymulate Ups the Game on Exposure Management

Cymulate, the leader in cybersecurity risk validation and exposure management,  announced the expansion of its Attack Surface Management (ASM) solution to close gaps between traditional vulnerability management and ASM. Organisations will now have advanced capabilities to easily visualize risky exposures across hybrid environments. The company achieves this by extending its coverage to include more attack surface discovery and added misconfiguration detection, Cloud-specific analysis, and vulnerability discovery. Previously only for external attack surface management, the new enhancements will analyze Active Directory, Azure, GCP, and AWS Cloud footprints for misconfigurations and remediable security concerns.

“Customers will immediately benefit from seeing gaps in their public-facing infrastructure and through attack path mapping to see how an attacker can traverse the network from on-premises to cloud and cloud to on-premises,” said Avihai Ben-Yossef, CTO and Co-founder. “This will significantly aid organisations in assessing how at risk their organisation’s assets are.”

Vulnerability scanners are designed to identify, classify, prioritise, and remediate vulnerabilities that could be exploited – primarily from within the environment. Conversely, attack surface management has mainly focused on the discovery of vulnerabilities from an external perspective. This Cymulate solution now closes the visibility gap needed to understand if an exposure has a viable attack path, if security controls detect and alert effectively, and validate that remediations achieve the desired risk mitigation. This brings exposure management to a new level that is more continuous and efficient for classifying and prioritizing the remediation of vulnerabilities.

The ASM solution expansion provides four new tool capabilities: Active Directory Misconfiguration Scanning, Cloud Misconfiguration Scanning, Vulnerability Scanning, and Unified Attack Path Mapping and Analysis (UAPMA). This provides more information than just what needs to be patched, and the ability to leverage information from more sources to determine the priority of each remediation action.

