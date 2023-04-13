Express Computer

Vertiv selected as 2022 company of the year by Frost & Sullivan in Asia-Pacific data center Power Solutions Industry

Vertiv selected as 2022 company of the year by Frost & Sullivan in Asia-Pacific data center Power Solutions Industry

Vertiv  has been recognized as Asia-Pacific Data Center Power Solutions Industry 2022 Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan. The award recognizes companies that exemplify visionary innovation, market-leading performance, and unmatched customer care.

Frost & Sullivan applies a rigorous analytical process to evaluate multiple nominees for each award category before determining the final award recipient. The process involves a detailed evaluation of best practices criteria across two dimensions for each nominated company.

“IT infrastructure providers across the world quickly became essential to support an increasingly data-dependent society after the pandemic hit, and have only become even more critical these past few years,” said Mr. Nitin Gavade, director, offering management, global edge (ASI) + racks & ITMS (India), Vertiv. “We’ve always focused our efforts on innovation solutions to suit our customers’ evolving requirements, and winning this award is a testament to that commitment. It gives us solid reassurance and pushes us to continue to innovate infrastructure solutions to support our customers’ mission-critical equipment.”

Vertiv designs, manufactures and supports solutions that enable reliable and efficient management of critical digital equipment. The portfolio is regularly refreshed with upgraded and new offerings, in an effort to align solutions with changing customer needs. In 2022, the company expanded its power distribution portfolio with Vertiv Powerbar iMPB, a modular busbar system for seamless, on-demand power upgrades in different data center environments – an addition made possible by the 2021 acquisition of E+I Engineering Ireland Limited and its affiliate, Powerbar Gulf LLC.

The company also introduced its Vertiv™ Liebert® APM Plus uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system, designed to minimize energy utilization and carbon dioxide emissions. This high-density, modular, and transformer-free UPS provides up to 97% power efficiency in double conversion mode and up to 99% efficiency in eco-mode. Furthermore, in June 2022, the company launched the Vertiv Geist™ rack transfer switch (RTS), a new product line that allows redundant power delivery to single-corded devices.

Frost & Sullivan recognized five principles that Vertiv follows in the development and delivery of its offerings: high efficiency, high reliability, low impact, low touch, and circular economy. Vertiv produces critical infrastructure power, thermal management, and IT management products, enabling users to conserve their space, water, and energy consumption. The company also works with customers on data center designs and system architectures to match their sustainability goals.

Frost & Sullivan stated that they believe Vertiv is well-positioned to drive the data center power solutions space into its next growth phase, capturing market share and sustaining its leadership in the coming years.

