DataTrained joins IBM to deliver high-demand skills in India

Ed-tech startup DataTrained on Monday said it has collaborated with IBM to offer courses in data science, Machine Learning, and neural networks in India.

As part of the 10-month learning programme, students will be taught the fundamentals of Machine Learning and will be introduced to an array of data science essentials, like Python, R, and Deep Learning, said Bengaluru-based DataTrained.

“We are delighted to partner with IBM to bring our students the most comprehensive training programmes available,” Rashid Khan, CEO, DataTrained, said in a statement.

“Both IBM and DataTrained share a common goal of making Data Science and Machine Learning more relevant and accessible, and this relationship is a step further in that direction.”

During the course, students will be engaged in over 30 projects designed to offer a chance to practice the skills they have learned while enrolled in the programme, such as exploratory data analysis and model creation.

Students also benefit from working on industry relevant platforms, 24/7 access to teaching assistants and online sessions conducted by IBMers.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, new age technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning have taken precedence and it has become important for students to constantly up-skill themselves in these areas,” said Devkant Agarwal, Leader, Growth initiatives, Career Education Services, IBM.

“These courses are aligned to current market shifts and will help future proof their careers,” Agarwal said.

