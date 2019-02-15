DAY 2 WRAP: Express Technology Sabha, 25th Edition, Kochi, Kerala

The Day 2 of the Technology Sabha began with moments of silence, with the attendees observing silence to pay homage to the martyred soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Awantipora town of Pulwama district.

The conference saw Keynote Address by Sandeep Bandhu, Commissioner – Income Tax, Nagpur talking about usage of emerging technologies in CPC TDS 2.0; Vikrant Sethi, Country Leader, Presales – India, HPE sharing his views on Intelligent Storage – a new experience for your Hybrid DataCenter; Ashok Srinivasan, Director, Technical, India and SAARC, CommScope talking about about Smart Connectivity – Meeting the Needs of Today and Tomorrow; N. Bala Subramanyam IPS, CEO, Pragati Government of Andhra Pradesh, shared his thoughts on Vision, Strategy and Achievements of e-Pragati; P. Srinivas, Jt. Secretary (eGov), ITE&C Dept., Telangana, presented on ‘How technology is transforming governance in Telangana’ and A S Dinesh Kumar, IAS, Managing Director, AP State Fibernet Ltd took a session on ‘AP State Fibernet’s Triple play, the present and future’

Two panel discussions were also organised. Panel Discussion on ‘Technology for transforming government and public sector’ attended by Pankaj Dikshit, Senior Vice President (IT), GSTN – Goods and Services Tax Network, Government of India; Golok Kumar Simli, Chief of Technology, Passport Seva, Ministry of External Affairs; Vikrant Sethi, Country Leader, Presales – India, HPE; Sourabh Gupta, SIO, NIC, Uttar Pradesh.

The second panel discussion was on ‘Technology for transforming government and public sector’. The participants include Maj Gen Sandeep Sharma, Addl Director General, Centre for Communication Technology, Government of India N. Bala Subramanyam, CEO, e-Pragati Authority, Government of Andhra Pradesh Sarvesh Singhal, Special Secretary, IAS, CEO, JAP-IT & Director, Department of Information Technology and eGovernance Dr Rakesh Varma, Special Secretary, IT & Electronics, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

Session-by-session account of Day 2

The second leg of the Express eGovernance awards will be organised in the evening, so watch this space.

