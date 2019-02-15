Express eGovernance Awards in Tweetpics: Technology Sabha, 25th Edition, Kochi, Kerala
Express eGovernance Awards were given away in categories: enterprise applications (ERP, SCM and CRM), analytics & big data, enterprise mobility, storage, cloud, Unified Communications, Data centers (Infrastructure transformation, Sdx), IoT, document management, Artificial Intelligence, enterprise security, blockchain.
#TechSabha | Congratulations ~ @NICMeity #Assam in Data Centers category for #NextGeneration Campus Network at the Express #eGovernance Recognition Awards #TechnologySabha #Kochi @srikrp @NivedanPrakash pic.twitter.com/KeLfxaLRK8
— Express Computer (@ExpComputer) February 15, 2019
#TechSabha | Congratulations ~ Andhra Pradesh Police Department in #Blockchain category for #RealTime Visitor Monitoring System #RTVMS at the Express #eGovernance Recognition Awards #TechnologySabha #Kochi @srikrp @NivedanPrakash pic.twitter.com/gS2KZBal1E
#TechSabha | Congratulations ~ #MSRTC in Enterprise Security category for #CCTV Surveillance System at the Express #eGovernance Recognition Awards #TechnologySabha #Kochi @srikrp @NivedanPrakash pic.twitter.com/zaFJ6w2kLJ
#TechSabha | Congratulations ~ #Digital India Corporation in Enterprise Mobility category for #Punarjjani (a web based bilingual tool) at the Express #eGovernance Recognition Awards #TechnologySabha #Kochi @srikrp @NivedanPrakash pic.twitter.com/Cixs5VDjsG
#TechSabha | Congratulations ~ Andhra Pradesh #Police in #IoT category for #LHMS AP Police #App at the Express #eGovernance Recognition Awards #TechnologySabha #Kochi @srikrp @NivedanPrakash pic.twitter.com/jNXo0BR0pK
#TechSabha | Congratulations ~ Bidhan Nagar Police in #IoT category for #RFID based #Taxi booking system at the Express #eGovernance Recognition Awards #TechnologySabha #Kochi @srikrp @NivedanPrakash pic.twitter.com/LQeoOTFk4X
#TechSabha | Congratulations ~ @NICMeity , West Bengal in Analytics/Big Data category for #eBevco System at the Express #eGovernance Recognition Awards #TechnologySabha #Kochi @srikrp @NivedanPrakash pic.twitter.com/2IZHLJFxbe
#TechSabha | Congratulations ~ Dept of #IT, Electronics & Communications, Govt of Haryana in Analytics/Big Data category for #Haryana #Cashless Consolidation Portal #HCCP at the Express #eGovernance Recognition Awards #TechnologySabha #Kochi @srikrp @NivedanPrakash pic.twitter.com/HVa4e7YuB4
#TechSabha | Congratulations ~ AP #Police in #ArtificialIntelligence category for Face Recognition at the Express #eGovernance Recognition Awards #TechnologySabha #Kochi @srikrp @NivedanPrakash pic.twitter.com/966mC4xGZz
#TechSabha | Congratulations ~ Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency in Enterprise Applications category for Online Loan Application Portal at the Express #eGovernance Recognition Awards #TechnologySabha #Kochi @srikrp @NivedanPrakash pic.twitter.com/M305QZOE9a
#TechSabha | Congratulations ~ e-Pragati Authority in Enterprise Applications for Application for Issuance of Temporary Cracker License at the Express #eGovernance Recognition Awards #TechnologySabha #Kochi @srikrp @NivedanPrakash @ctopassportseva pic.twitter.com/Bjxts3jTQT
#TechSabha | Congratulations ~ Dept of Planning, Directorate of Economics & Statistics, Govt of Rajasthan in Enterprise Applications category for Technological Transformation of #CLSS at the Express #eGovernance Recognition Awards #TechnologySabha #Kochi @srikrp @NivedanPrakash pic.twitter.com/LsTTvaVePg
#TechSabha | Congratulations ~ Dept of IT&C, Govt of Rajasthan in Enterprise Applications category for #RajKaj (an integrated Raj e-Office) application at the Express #eGovernance Recognition Awards #TechnologySabha #Kochi @srikrp @NivedanPrakash pic.twitter.com/tlK58RqldH
#TechSabha | Congratulations ~ #CRIS in Enterprise Applications category for #SMS gateway for Passenger Reservation Systems and National Train Enquiry Systems at the Express #eGovernance Recognition Awards #TechnologySabha #Kochi @srikrp @NivedanPrakash pic.twitter.com/fd0ObLFSj6
#TechSabha | Congratulations to all the Award Winners on Day 2 at the Express #eGovernance Recognition Awards #TechnologySabha #Kochi @srikrp @NivedanPrakash pic.twitter.com/GONF68cYFH
See you all in the 26th Edition of the Technology Sabha in August. For all the egovernance related developments, keep following ‘eGov Watch’ on this website!
