Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  De facto standard for remote access: TeamViewer to become the first embedded remote connectivity provider on RealWear Cloud offering

De facto standard for remote access: TeamViewer to become the first embedded remote connectivity provider on RealWear Cloud offering

News
By Express Computer
0 18

TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, announced a major expansion of its partnership with RealWear, a leading provider of assisted reality wearable solutions for frontline industrial workers. TeamViewer’s remote access software is integrated into the newly announced RealWear Cloud.

TeamViewer’s software is delivered as RealWear Cloud Assistance – an embedded service in RealWear Cloud, providing real-time technical support and enhanced collaboration, allowing subscribers’ IT and Business Operations to remotely set up, configure, deploy and analyze a fleet of RealWear devices.  TeamViewer’s technology uniquely enables subscribers to accelerate the time-to-production and troubleshooting for RealWear devices.

“It’s a great milestone to become a larger part of RealWear’s ecosystem and tech stack and to launch remote device support in a standardized way for the first time,” said Alfredo Patron, EVP of Business Development at TeamViewer. “We’ve already deployed our enterprise Augmented Reality software Frontline on thousands of RealWear devices across numerous customer sites all over the world. With the new integration of our remote connectivity capabilities into its cloud platform services, RealWear can offer its customers a new level of remote support for the devices themselves. This integration reinforces TeamViewer’s position as the de facto standard for remote access to both IT and non-IT devices in industrial environments.”

“With the release of RealWear Cloud Assistance, we’re excited about the continued growth and evolution of our partnership with TeamViewer to advance our mission to engage, empower and elevate frontline workers,” said Rama Oruganti, Chief Product Officer at RealWear. “Enabling IT to quickly and securely access remote devices will further accelerate deployments. Our focus is to support the frontline and keep them focused on work productivity and safety.”

Through RealWear Cloud, customers can provision and manage their fleet of RealWear devices for their company. Adding remote support functionalities to that platform is addressing real business needs. The combination of screen-sharing and device interface control with parallel VoIP calling delivers the same experience as physical support on the ground.

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
How to drive performance, flexibility & security capabilities across the cloud
Learn More
close-image