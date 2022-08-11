De facto standard for remote access: TeamViewer to become the first embedded remote connectivity provider on RealWear Cloud offering

TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, announced a major expansion of its partnership with RealWear, a leading provider of assisted reality wearable solutions for frontline industrial workers. TeamViewer’s remote access software is integrated into the newly announced RealWear Cloud.

TeamViewer’s software is delivered as RealWear Cloud Assistance – an embedded service in RealWear Cloud, providing real-time technical support and enhanced collaboration, allowing subscribers’ IT and Business Operations to remotely set up, configure, deploy and analyze a fleet of RealWear devices. TeamViewer’s technology uniquely enables subscribers to accelerate the time-to-production and troubleshooting for RealWear devices.

“It’s a great milestone to become a larger part of RealWear’s ecosystem and tech stack and to launch remote device support in a standardized way for the first time,” said Alfredo Patron, EVP of Business Development at TeamViewer. “We’ve already deployed our enterprise Augmented Reality software Frontline on thousands of RealWear devices across numerous customer sites all over the world. With the new integration of our remote connectivity capabilities into its cloud platform services, RealWear can offer its customers a new level of remote support for the devices themselves. This integration reinforces TeamViewer’s position as the de facto standard for remote access to both IT and non-IT devices in industrial environments.”

“With the release of RealWear Cloud Assistance, we’re excited about the continued growth and evolution of our partnership with TeamViewer to advance our mission to engage, empower and elevate frontline workers,” said Rama Oruganti, Chief Product Officer at RealWear. “Enabling IT to quickly and securely access remote devices will further accelerate deployments. Our focus is to support the frontline and keep them focused on work productivity and safety.”

Through RealWear Cloud, customers can provision and manage their fleet of RealWear devices for their company. Adding remote support functionalities to that platform is addressing real business needs. The combination of screen-sharing and device interface control with parallel VoIP calling delivers the same experience as physical support on the ground.