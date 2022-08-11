WinZO joins ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign with 85 Million users and 10,000+ vernacular Influencers

WinZO, Bharat’s largest Gaming platform has announced its support for the government’s Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign under the aegis of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The campaign would see WinZO mobilizing and educating 85 million users of the vernacular gaming platform to participate in the initiative and to bring Tiranga home and hoist it and change their profile pictures across platforms with our National Flag to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence. This campaign would be one of the largest for the country where people would be coming together to pay tribute by not only hoisting the Tiranga but also collecting funds to donate to “The Army Welfare Fund”

With its vision of making India a gaming powerhouse, WinZO has always been at the forefront of democratizing the interactive entertainment space with a tech product that is deeply rooted in Bharat. A vernacular gaming platform with 12 languages with a portfolio of 100+ games and 7 formats clocking 2.5 Billion Micro-transactions per month, WinZO is making a transformational impact on the digital economy of India through its various initiative empowering Game Developers and micro-influencers.

Saumya Singh Rathore, Co-founder of WinZO said, “We are living the dream, many sacrificed their lives 75 years ago. We have a duty towards this nation that is one of the largest innovation and invention hubs in the World. At WinZO, we bring together our 85 million Bharat users to demonstrate the power of our Billion, which is driving the biggest consumption market in the World. In addition to our extensive network of 10,000+ vernacular influencers, we are distributing content that aims at promoting the campaign and its values to deeper parts of the country in their language which in return will inspire the younger generation of our country to ignite a sense of patriotism in them.

The WinZO team dreams to build one of the biggest sectors based on new-age technology, a sector that would contribute extensively by promoting technology and entrepreneurship. Jai Hind”.

WinZO has launched an active engagement activity on its App which educates users about the National Flag through interactive games like trivia and the platform has also changed the profile picture of every user with Tiranga. This campaign would also let people pin flags virtually on their houses. Through its network of influencers, WinZO has also launched a content series that focuses on covering all the major events of our country after 75 years of Independence. Through this initiative, WinZO aims at garnering 100+ Million Impressions across platforms.