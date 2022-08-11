Express Computer

Yubi's Corporate Lending Platform, Yubi Loans, Sees 200% Growth in Transaction Value Across 30 Sectors in FY22

Yubi’s Corporate Lending Platform, Yubi Loans, Sees 200% Growth in Transaction Value Across 30 Sectors in FY22

By Express Computer
Yubi Loans, India’s largest corporate lending platform, has announced that it has clocked a record 200% growth in the value of transactions from the last fiscal. The platform has registered overall transactions of ₹10,000 crores across 30 major sectors, solidifying the nation’s corporate debt infrastructure.

Commenting on this development, Gaurav Kumar, Founder & CEO of Yubi, said, “The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector is undoubtedly the backbone of the Indian economy. Yet, over 50 million enterprises in India today have little to no access to formal credit.  To help actualise the Prime Minister’s dream of a $5 Trillion economy, this segment has to lead from the front, and for that, access to finance is critical. At Yubi, we believe that getting prudent capital is the right of every business, and technology is the only way forward to help us reach that scale. Only when all Indian enterprises get access to credit will we truly be able to #LeverageIndia, providing enterprises access to credit where credit is due.”

The pivotal role that Yubi Loans has undertaken here is to build the lending infrastructure for Banks to get access to thousands of enterprises through our AI/ML-based match-making algorithms.

Aniket Deshpande, Chief Business Officer, Yubi Loans, commented, “Banks have started digitising complex procedures like credit underwriting and appraisal to speed up loan disbursal, which is one way that SME lending is embracing digitalisation. Yubi Loans acts as an operating system for banks to assess, lower risks, and monitor a large number of enterprises on a real-time basis. Another significant development on the platform is the rise in lenders’ interest in relatively niche segments such as startups and new economy companies.”

Yubi Loans is committed to bringing new and innovative lending products to the Indian market and will soon introduce Loan Against Property (LAP) in that market. The digitised LAP option will cater to SMEs for faster disbursement.

“The aim is to reduce the burden of corporate banking by backing and ensuring data-driven decision making and integrating the platform with the core banking solutions armed with next-gen technologies”, Aniket added.

The platform will also have a Green Channel privilege for Investors to further enable a quicker TAT for the disbursement of loans. This feature will help investors accurately identify potential deals and match preferences with the client and their requirements. Currently, there are more than 3,000 borrowers and 250+ lenders on the platform.

