Yellow.ai announces the launch of its proprietary DynamicNLP™, a first in the enterprise Conversational AI space

Yellow.ai announces the launch of its proprietary DynamicNLP™, a first in the enterprise Conversational AI space

Yellow.ai, a leading enterprise-grade Conversational AI platform trusted by 1000+ enterprises globally, today announced the launch of its proprietary DynamicNLP™, a first in the enterprise Conversational AI space to enable enterprises to go-live within minutes with lower operational costs and an intent accuracy of over 97%.

 

According to the future of conversational AI from Deloitte, training AI agents with manual methods can take as long as six to nine months, making it one of the most common setup challenges faced by enterprises. Yellow.ai DynamicNLP™ eliminates the tedious process of training and labeling Natural Language Processing (NLP) models manually. This enables Dynamic AI agents to learn on the fly, helping enterprises to set up Conversational AI flows within minutes, and reduce training data-related costs and efforts. Yellow.ai DynamicNLP™ comes with a pre-trained model built using billions of anonymized conversations, which helps in the reduction of unidentified utterances by up to 60%, making the AI agents more human-like and scalable across industries with wider use-cases.

 

Commenting on the launch, Raghu Ravinutala, co-founder and CEO, Yellow.ai said, “Yellow.ai DynamicNLP™ is a first of its kind proprietary technology in the global enterprise Conversational AI industry; a breakthrough innovation that can help enterprises save time, effort, and operational cost while accelerating their go-live strategy. It enables our pre-trained Dynamic AI agents to deliver superlative moments of truth across the entirety of customers’ and employees’ life cycles. As global tech innovators, we see our DynamicNLP™ as a significant step forward in realizing the true potential of NLP as a game-changing technology.”

 

Eric Hansen, CIO, of Waste Connections, said “Yellow.ai has helped us accelerate our AI automation journey for some of the most important use cases, and the launch of DynamicNLP™ which enables zero training for NLP models, would elevate customer and employee experiences from day one. We firmly believe that Yellow.ai DynamicNLP™ will open new avenues to scale up additional use cases of customer support and agent productivity.”

 

With DynamicNLP™, Yellow.ai’s platform is capable of improving the accuracy of seen and unseen intents in utterances right from day one. The elimination of manual labeling also helps remove the errors propagated, leading to a stronger, more robust NLP with better intent coverage for all types of conversations. With the agility offered by Yellow.ai DynamicNLP™, enterprises can successfully maximize efficiency and effectiveness across a wider gamut of use cases, including Customer Support, Customer Engagement, Conversational Commerce, HR, and ITSM Automation.

