Acviss Technologies introduces Truviss to identify fake products and curb counterfeiting 

In an effort to put a curb on counterfeiting in the top industries, Acviss Technologies has introduced Truviss, an AI-based tool that helps brands sell their products online to identify fake products and listings. Brands selling products online have been often affected by unauthorized sellers and websites selling their products that are very likely to be fake. Truviss helps brands weed out fake products online. Truviss is a machine learning and AI-based tool that not only figures out the authenticity of the products but also automatically triggers any action that is needed to bring down the fake listing.

On all major social media platforms, impersonations are a growing problem that impacts hundreds of brands and consumers. The risks include diminished client confidence and traffic as well as sales as well as reputational issues. Addressing the severity of counterfeiting and its effects, founder & CEO of Acviss technologies, Vikas Jain said, “The counterfeiting industry is worth $3 trillion where fake goods are sold globally. Acviss was started as a mission to make the world counterfeit-free so that people get the things they deserve, not what is fake. We at Acviss have introduced Truviss with the intention of solving the increasing issue of counterfeiting due to which brands across different industries and markets suffer.”

Truviss is a machine learning and AI-based tool which scans the internet for product listings and analyzes if these listings are genuine and authorized. Truviss gathers the information and begins searching the internet to compile a list of all your domains, apps, and products. Similar goods, websites, and applications are tracked and listed as well. Truviss keeps an eye on all social media sites where your business is discussed and helps you get rid of fraudulent tweets and posts. Truviss has an extensive research protocol and hence all the flagged posts or messages will be taken down instantly. Truviss uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to search the internet for product listings and determines whether they are legitimate and permitted. The product analyses numerous online stores and websites, and the results are shown at a single location where the action against a fraudulent listing may be made. The solution then initiates automatic processes to remove the listings.

Fraud costs e-commerce businesses $14.6 million annually on average, or 7.5% of their annual revenue, globally. While these numbers are worrisome, there are steps that a seller or even a buyer can adapt to protect themselves from any scam. Founded in March 2020, Acviss Technologies was born with the vision of uprooting the problem of counterfeiting. It comes with the intention of solving the increasing issue of counterfeiting or product tampering due to which brands across different industries and markets suffer. Ever since its inception Acviss Technologies has grown 90% YOY and has managed to protect over 1.25 billion products to date.