‘Deep learning among top in-demand skills of 2020 in India’

Read Article

Deep learning and data engineering are top nanodegree programmes showing the country’s growing interest towards artificial intelligence (AI) and data, says a new report.

According to a report by silicon-valley-based Udacity, Karnataka holds the lion’s share for maximum nanodegree programmes in 2020.

As much as 24 per cent demand for deep learning and 34 per cent of the total demand for data engineering nanodegree programmes comes from Karnataka, the company said in a statement.

The demand for AI product manager (38 per cent) and product manager (60 per cent) is also the highest in the state.

Data science and deep learning are the most popular nanodegree programmes in Maharashtra. More than 40 per cent of the enrollments come from this state.

New Delhi is a frontrunner in the mainstream programming languages. It drew 22 per cent and 23 per cent demand for C++ and full stack web developer.A

The data analyst nanodegree program is also big in the region with 21 per cent enrollments coming from the National Capital Region.

More than half self-driving car engineers come from Tamil Nadu, the report said.

The state produced more than 50 per cent Self-Driving car engineers in 2020 in India.

The data is based on the number of enrollments during the year, showing the demand across different states and union territories.

–IANS

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]